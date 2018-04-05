Points Up Points Down Grid EA

Simple EA with an self-made indicator and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions when the market behavior changed from bullish to bearish or vice versa.

To determine the market behavior the indicator simply measures how many points it has moved up and down for the last X candles.



It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market.



It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself.

The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time.



A news filter, filter by day of the week and fibonacci pricelevel filter are built in.

User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions that may need to be held for a longer period of time.

