Triangle Grid EA

The Expert Advisor uses an Triangle Pattern as a signal and opens positions when the triangle and the price action reach a certain constellation.

It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market.

User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions that may need to be held for a longer period of time.

A news filter, filter by day of the week and fibonacci pricelevel filter are built in.

It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself.

The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time.