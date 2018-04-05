Triangle Grid EA

The Expert Advisor uses an Triangle Pattern as a signal and opens positions when the triangle and the price action reach a certain constellation.

It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market.

User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions that may need to be held for a longer period of time.

A news filter,  filter by day of the week and fibonacci pricelevel filter are built in.

It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself.

The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time.


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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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SMA Engulfing Grid EA
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The Expert Advisor uses an SMA and Engulfing Candlestick Pattern as a signal and opens positions when the price closes above or below a moving average and the candlestick pattern engulfing has been previously identified. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions that may need to be held for a longer period of time. A news filter and filter b
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Simple EA with 3 SMAs and Grid. The Expertadvisor can be run in either “TREND” or “RETRACE” mode. In trend mode, it opens positions in the direction of the movement of the base moving average. In retrace mode, it opens positions in anticipation of the price moving back to the base moving average. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions tha
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