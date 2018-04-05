Three SMA EA

Simple EA with 3 SMAs. The Expertadvisor can be run in either “TREND” or “RETRACE” mode.

In trend mode, it opens positions in the direction of the movement of the base moving average.

In retrace mode, it opens positions in anticipation of the price moving back to the base moving average.

It depends on the market in question which mode and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time.



A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.

