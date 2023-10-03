Sabsim Tech Analysis Tool

This tool helps to get a quick overview of a market.

In one panel, indicators show trend, swing highs/lows and overbought/oversold information of various time frames (M1,M5,M15,H1,H4,D1,W1).

Fibonacci can be used to identify different price levels. The input parameters of all indicators can be set by the user.

The time frames can be changed as desired. The user can decide for himself which indicators he would like to see in the panel.

Fibonacci appears on the chart at the next minute change at the latest. So don'tworry if it does not appear immediately.







