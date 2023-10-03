Sabsim Tech Analysis Tool

This tool helps to get a quick overview of a market.

In one panel, indicators show trend, swing highs/lows and overbought/oversold information of various time frames (M1,M5,M15,H1,H4,D1,W1).

Fibonacci can be used to identify different price levels. The input parameters of all indicators can be set by the user.

The time frames can be changed as desired. The user can decide for himself which indicators he would like to see in the panel.

Fibonacci appears on the chart at the next minute change at the latest. So don'tworry if it does not appear immediately.



Recommended products
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Magic SMA MT5
Imre Heli
Indicators
The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Auto Lot Equalizer
Bin Jumahat Johan
Utilities
AutoLotEqualizer – Smart Position Balancing Tool AutoLotEqualizer is a precision trade management utility designed to keep your total BUY and SELL volumes balanced automatically. It detects differences between your open BUY and SELL positions and opens compensating trades — ensuring both sides stay equal in exposure. This helps grid, hedge, and basket systems maintain symmetry and control over total position risk — all while saving you time and manual effort. ️ Key Features Automatic Lot Ba
FREE
QuickClose EA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Utilities
QuickClose EA: Manage Trades Quickly and Efficiently QuickClose EA is a tool designed to help traders manage orders on the current chart easily and quickly. It provides full control over your trading status with clear feedback. Key Features of QuickClose EA: User-Friendly Control Panel: Clearly displays essential information such as the current symbol name, total profit/loss for Buy and Sell positions, and open lot sizes, giving you an immediate overview of your trading status. Precise Lot Size
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was  designed to assist your trading experience.  It  draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing  traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in
FREE
Symobol Tabs
Mitchell Dean Ede
Indicators
Displays symbol tabs for easy access when trading, symbols that are coloured are symbols you have trades running on. The indicator immediately shows the specified currency pair in the open window after clicking it. You no longer need to open a new window to view each chart thanks to the indicator. Additionally, it enables traders to concentrate on their trading approach by just keeping a small number of charts displayed.  
FREE
Backtesting Panel Pro
Igor Widiger
Utilities
Immerse yourself in the exciting world of manual trading and discover the unlimited possibilities that are available to you. With your expertise and your feel for the market, you can achieve impressive success and let your portfolio grow steadily. Manual trading allows you to take your strategies and decisions into your own hands and have a direct influence on your trading activities. With your in-depth knowledge of the markets and your understanding of the various trading instruments, you have
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Indicators
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
Total Trades Pie Chart
Roman Kandelaki
Utilities
Total Closed Trades – MT5 Indicator The Total Closed Trades indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a quick, visual overview of your trading performance by displaying a simple and intuitive 3-value breakdown : Total Trades – The total number of closed trades. Winning Trades – Number of profitable trades. Losing Trades – Number of losing trades. Instead of digging through reports, traders can instantly monitor their historical performance with a compact and elegant pie chart-style widget. Key
FREE
MA Color Candles
Vladimir Kuzmin
Indicators
MA Color Candles Indicator MA Color Candles is an indicator for visually displaying market trends by coloring chart candles. It does not add objects or distort price data, instead coloring real candles based on the state of two moving averages. This enables quick trend assessment and use as a filter in trading strategies. How It Works Bullish trend: Fast MA above slow MA, slow MA rising (green candles). Bearish trend: Fast MA below slow MA, slow MA falling (red candles). Neutral state: Candles
FREE
Custom Candle Highlight
Roland Oehen Kanzow
Indicators
Highlights a specific candle after a designated time interval. This feature is particularly useful for evaluating the potential profitability of breakout strategies that are triggered at specific candle intervals. It allows traders to visually assess whether a breakout strategy, set to activate at a certain candle, would have been successful in past market conditions.
FREE
Custom Logic For Trading MT5 Mini
Jetaroon Sriboonruang
Utilities
Overview Custom Logic for Trading MT5 Mini is the free version that designed to execute trades based on custom indicator signals, with robust position management features with break-even settings. This script allows traders to implement their strategies with high precision and flexibility, enhancing their trading efficiency and profitability. Input Parameters Indicator Settings indicator_name : Name of the custom indicator to be used for generating signals. buy_signal : Signal value indicating a
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Utilities
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Lot Size Line
Stefan Warratz
Utilities
This little tool helps you to define your risk management with a simple line dragging on the chart. It shows you the actual lot size calculated on account % or fixed money amount directly at the line. All you have to do is activate the line by pressing the "t" key on your keyboard and drag the line to your stop loss point. Thats it. In the settings you can define the color and width of line and text, also space of text to line and the right and you can set the risk in percent of account or fixed
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicators
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due to
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Pro Risk Manager MT5
Goran Matev
Utilities
️ ProRiskManager: Professional Trade Management for MT5 Stop guessing lot sizes. Start trading like a professional. ProRiskManager is a visual trade management tool that calculates perfect position sizes and manages your trades automatically. Set your risk percentage once, focus on your strategy, and let the EA handle the math. New to ProRiskManager? Read the Complete User Guide (5 min read) Core Features Smart Position Sizing Automatic Lot Calculation: Set your risk % (e.g., 1%) a
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Candle by Seconds
Marcelo Akio Iqueuti
4.49 (41)
Utilities
It was developed especially for intraday operations, allowing the market operator to create unconventional candlestick charts, to escape the traditional points of OHLC (Open, Hight, Low and Close). This Expert Advisor (EA) assembles custom candles in any time frame by seconds unit. You can generate charts that are not available in standard Metatrader 5 periods, for example: Generate a chart of an unconventional time frame of 27 seconds or, if you want to generate 7 minutes time frame, just t
FREE
Advanced Dashboard Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (8)
Utilities
Stats Dashboard & Journal Pro for MT5 - Trading Analytics Tool   Real-Time Performance Analysis & Professional Journaling for MetaTrader 5   Stats Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive analytics tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who need detailed performance insights, data-driven analysis, and a professional journaling system to master       their trading discipline.   ---    KEY FEATURES    * Multi-View Analytics Interface    * 6 Interactive Tabs: Journal Set (New), Transactions, Chart, C
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Utilities
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
More from author
SMA Rsi Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + RSI) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when the RSI line turns above 80 or below 20. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time.
Sabsim Multi Market Scan
Christoph Kreher
Utilities
This tool scans up to 200 markets simultaneously and displays the current price level in a range specified by the user in a chart window. By clicking on one of the buttons, a new chart window opens for the selected symbol. A template file can be specified as an input parameter, which is applied directly to the opened chart window. The user can specify the font size of the buttons, the number of buttons per column and the level at which marking should take place in the input parameters. The upd
FREE
Three SMA EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with 3 SMAs. The Expertadvisor can be run in either “TREND” or “RETRACE” mode. In trend mode, it opens positions in the direction of the movement of the base moving average. In retrace mode, it opens positions in anticipation of the price moving back to the base moving average. It depends on the market in question which mode and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built
SMA Fibonacci EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with 1 SMA and Fibonacci. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when price levels have exceeded or fallen below the Fibonacci levels. It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.
SMA Macd EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with 1 SMA and MACD. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when MACD value crosses MACD signal line in a special constellation. It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.
SMA Engulfing EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with 1 SMA and Engulfing candlestick pattern. The Expertadvisor opens positions when the price closes above or below a moving average and the candlestick pattern engulfing has been previously identified. It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.
SMA Engulfing Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses an SMA and Engulfing Candlestick Pattern as a signal and opens positions when the price closes above or below a moving average and the candlestick pattern engulfing has been previously identified. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions that may need to be held for a longer period of time. A news filter and filter b
Triangle Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses an Triangle Pattern as a signal and opens positions when the triangle and the price action reach a certain constellation. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions that may need to be held for a longer period of time. A news filter,  filter by day of the week and fibonacci pricelevel filter are built in. It depends on
Three SMA Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with 3 SMAs and Grid. The Expertadvisor can be run in either “TREND” or “RETRACE” mode. In trend mode, it opens positions in the direction of the movement of the base moving average. In retrace mode, it opens positions in anticipation of the price moving back to the base moving average. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions tha
SMA Macd Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + MACD) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when MACD value crosses MACD signal line in a special constellation. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization ru
SMA Stochastic Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + STOCHASTIC) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when the lines of the Stochastic indicator intersect in the swing high or swing low area. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself. The EA is programmed in such
Points Up Points Down Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with an self-made indicator and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions when the market behavior changed from bullish to bearish or vice versa. To determine the market behavior the indicator simply measures how many points it has moved up and down for the last X candles. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be se
Pending Orders Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
This EA creates pending orders in a grid when the price falls or rises below or above an EMA. The “aggression” parameter can be used to set whether or to what extent the lot size should increase in the grid. The price must have moved x% from the EMA before the grid is created. If the price has moved too far away from the EMA by y%, the grid will not be created. The grid distance can be specified in %. A stop loss is set and tightened based on the EMA with an offset/shift to be defined.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review