Dual Grider RSI

DualGrider EA

DualGrider EA is an automated trading system designed to follow market direction using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its primary trade confirmation. The strategy opens Buy or Sell positions only when RSI conditions align with the prevailing market trend, helping to reduce entries against momentum.

The EA applies a trend-following averaging method, meaning additional positions are added only in the direction of the existing trend. It does not intentionally average against the market, making its trade management more structured and disciplined.

DualGrider is built around a daily trading cycle. Once the trading objective or cycle for the day is completed, the EA stops opening new positions and resumes operation on the following trading day. This approach is intended to limit unnecessary market exposure and maintain a consistent trading routine.

The system is designed for traders who prefer a passive risk approach rather than aggressive high-frequency strategies. While it aims to manage positions carefully, market conditions can vary, and no automated strategy can eliminate risk.

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. DualGrider EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings, account leverage, and capital management according to their own financial circumstances.


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This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
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CrazyRich EA est instrumentum professionalis administrationis negotiationum pro MetaTrader 5, auxilians negotiatoribus manualibus in gubernatione positionum apertarum automatice. Positiones proprias non aperit — solum positiones quas tu manualiter aperis administrat. Proprietates Principales: TP Individuale — profectum singularem pro quaque positione nova ex pretio apertionis suae constituit. SL Collectivum — unum pretium communis Stoplossi (ex prima positione calculum) omnibus positionibus eius
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