SpreadFix
- Göstergeler
- Oleg Shangin
- Sürüm: 4.2
- Güncellendi: 27 Mart 2024
This indicator collects and organizes spread data. It is an organic add-on to my news robot, ExpertNews, which can be downloaded here.
You can also watch a video about news trading using the ExpertNews robot. It is available on youtube.
Unfortunately, it is not possible to place the robot in the mql5.com store, because the automatic validation of ExpertNews by the mql5 service ends in failure. In reality, there are no errors in the robot.
Testing fails due to the fact that the advisor is more intelligent than the autotesting service. The robot does not open orders to the autovalidator because its balanced protection system is triggered.
All this is offered free of charge so that you understand the quality of the programs I create.