This indicator collects and organizes spread data. It is an organic add-on to my news robot, ExpertNews, which can be downloaded here.

You can also watch a video about news trading using the ExpertNews robot. It is available on youtube.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to place the robot in the mql5.com store, because the automatic validation of ExpertNews by the mql5 service ends in failure. In reality, there are no errors in the robot.

Testing fails due to the fact that the advisor is more intelligent than the autotesting service. The robot does not open orders to the autovalidator because its balanced protection system is triggered. All this is offered free of charge so that you understand the quality of the programs I create.

Advantages and capabilities of the SpreadFix indicator:

1. Collects data up to max. daily spreads;

2. Collects data at minimum. spreads;

3. Separately collects data on overnight spread widenings;

4. Calculates the average daily spread;

5. Fixes when the last time there was an extreme point in the spread;

6. Counts how many times spread extremes were repeated;

7. Can display data on the screen;

8. Can store and retrieve statistics left earlier;

9. Can notify if the spread exceeds the established one.