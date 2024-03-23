FXer MT4

5

An EA to export trading history for FXer - Journaling and Analytics.

  • fxer.net
  • Register
  • Create an API token
  • Put EA on any chart (any TF is fine)
  • Fill in the API token
  • Follow analytics for better trading

At FXer, our mission is clear: to empower traders like you with the tools needed to excel in the ever-changing world of trading. We are committed to providing top-tier, data-driven market analysis and trading intelligence, ensuring you can make well-informed decisions, manage risks effectively, and seize opportunities with confidence.
Reviews 2
CHECKMARK GmbH
2241
Markus Johannes Goss 2025.01.31 13:28 
 

Must have for all trading professionals!

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CHECKMARK GmbH
2241
Markus Johannes Goss 2025.01.31 13:28 
 

Must have for all trading professionals!

Gusbo75
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Gusbo75 2024.04.04 18:58 
 

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