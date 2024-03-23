FXer MT5

5

An EA to export trading history for FXer - Journaling and Analytics.

  • fxer.net
  • Register
  • Create an API token
  • Put EA on any chart (any TF is fine)
  • Fill in the API token
  • Follow analytics for better trading

At FXer, our mission is clear: to empower traders like you with the tools needed to excel in the ever-changing world of trading. We are committed to providing top-tier, data-driven market analysis and trading intelligence, ensuring you can make well-informed decisions, manage risks effectively, and seize opportunities with confidence.
Reviews 3
CHECKMARK GmbH
2241
Markus Johannes Goss 2025.01.31 13:28 
 

Must have for all trading professionals!

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Michael Prescott Burney 2024.03.23 08:12 
 

I have been actively using FXer for a few months and i have to say i really like the idea behind the platform as well as the analytics tools available to the user are pretty legit as well! i highly recommend this platform to any developer or trader looking to monitor the performance of their manual or automated trade setups in great detail. THANKS FOR THE GREAT UTILITY, AND KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK!

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CHECKMARK GmbH
2241
Markus Johannes Goss 2025.01.31 13:28 
 

Must have for all trading professionals!

Gusbo75
314
Gusbo75 2024.04.04 18:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Michael Prescott Burney 2024.03.23 08:12 
 

I have been actively using FXer for a few months and i have to say i really like the idea behind the platform as well as the analytics tools available to the user are pretty legit as well! i highly recommend this platform to any developer or trader looking to monitor the performance of their manual or automated trade setups in great detail. THANKS FOR THE GREAT UTILITY, AND KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK!

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