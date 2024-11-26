RnR indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 8 September 2025
Rinse and Repeat indicator for 3 day/session/week setups.
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https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114888
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114890
Indicator daily features:
- Daily close/high/low
- Weekly open/high/low/close
- Month open/high/low/close
- Daily breakouts
- Daily failed breakouts
- Asia/London/New York sessions
- Inside days
- Outside days
- Green days
- Red days
- Weekly breakouts
- Week dividers
- Dashboard with bar end countdown and running PnL
Deserves 5 stars. If you integrate it into a solid strategy with other indicators, there is great potential for consistent gains.