ProRSI EA

  • Using RSI indicator overbought & oversold.
  • Engulfing price action.
  • Able to choose engulfing at any lower timeframe.
  • Fixed lot size.
  • Takeprofit and Stoploss can be select in percentage or points.
  • For percentage, takeprofit and stoploss will be dynamic.
  • For points, takeprofit and stoploss will be fixed as input.
  • Higher timeframe has less signal compare to lower timeframe.
  • Recommend for lower timeframe M30 and below.
  • Suitable for commodities and currency.
  • Recommend setting refer screenshots.


