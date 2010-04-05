ProRSI EA
- Experts
- Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
- Using RSI indicator overbought & oversold.
- Engulfing price action.
- Able to choose engulfing at any lower timeframe.
- Fixed lot size.
- Takeprofit and Stoploss can be select in percentage or points.
- For percentage, takeprofit and stoploss will be dynamic.
- For points, takeprofit and stoploss will be fixed as input.
- Higher timeframe has less signal compare to lower timeframe.
- Recommend for lower timeframe M30 and below.
- Suitable for commodities and currency.
- Recommend setting refer screenshots.