Zone to Zone Indicator for MT5

Unleash the full potential of your trading strategy with the "Zone to Zone" indicator for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool provides unparalleled precision and versatility, making it an essential addition to any trader's toolkit.

Key Features:

MT5 Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with the MetaTrader 5 platform for a smooth and efficient trading experience. Accurate Historical Resistance/Support Zones: Effortlessly draw and identify key resistance and support zones on your charts with pinpoint accuracy. Highly Versatile and Configurable: Customize the indicator extensively through various input parameters to suit your specific trading needs. Customizable Zone Attributes: Specify the length, width, and number of highs/lows for each zone. Additionally, customize the color of each zone, the number of candles to look back, and other configurations. Alert Mechanism: Stay informed with a built-in alert system that notifies you when the price enters a resistance or support zone. Flexible Timeframe Detection: Specify the timeframe for zone detection while viewing your chart in a different timeframe, offering flexibility and precision in your analysis. Expert Advisor Integration: Easy and fast integration with expert advisors for automated trading through global variables.

Experience the ultimate in trading precision and customization with the "Zone to Zone" indicator. Optimize your market analysis and decision-making process with this powerful and adaptable tool.



