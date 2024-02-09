Tekno RSI

5

Tired of using the same technical indicators?

The "Tekno RSI" is an innovative tool designed to make the interpretation of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) more intuitive and accessible to traders of all levels. It displays the RSI as a 3-color histogram, providing a clear and intuitive visual representation of market conditions.


1)Key Features

3-Color Histogram: RSI is a versatile indicator providing insights into market direction and potential reversal points. However, when analyzing the chart, especially during backtesting, it can be challenging to have an intuitive visualization of RSI and the chart simultaneously, leading traders astray. This issue is solved by the 3-color visualization of RSI values provided by this indicator: Overbought, Oversold, and Neutral. Three distinct colors make the instant understanding of market conditions easy, providing greater objectivity on the chart.

Moving Averages on RSI: Traders often set entry conditions based on RSI being above or below a certain value. However, without a filter to evaluate the appropriate RSI value under changing market conditions, this can easily be misleading. That's why the "Tekno RSI" includes moving averages calculated on RSI, allowing for the assessment of the direction and speed of the change in the historical RSI values. This provides an extra level of accuracy by graphically displaying the distance between the two averages of RSI values in the past and the current value.

Dynamic Analysis: Combining the aforementioned points with the text displayed on the price chart allows for visualizing whether the RSI is increasing, decreasing, or stable. This provides a clear indication of the trend and its strength based on the historical series, not just the current indicator value.

Anomaly Detection: Understanding when RSI signals excess demand or supply is usually challenging. Fixed values can be used, but they may lack high accuracy, leading to long-term losses if a system relies solely on them. The "Tekno RSI" indicator provides a more concrete advantage in terms of identifying anomalous oscillations in RSI, allowing traders to quickly grasp significant changes.


2)Exclusive Trading Tools

Alerts for RSI Excursions: Receive alerts when the RSI exceeds a threshold relative to its historical average, helping you identify extreme price movements and act promptly when other checklist conditions are met.

Alerts for Moving Average Crossovers: Highlight critical moments with notifications for crossovers between moving averages on RSI, indicating potential trend reversals. They can be implemented in a trend-following system, providing additional support to your strategy and potentially increasing the win rate through the use of this tool.

Versatility and User-Friendliness:

  • Customize settings based on your trading preferences and preferred graphical representation.
  • Clear and intuitive representation for traders of all experience levels.

This indicator, combined with a good trigger, operational filters, and proper risk management, can be used to create highly profitable long-term trading strategies.

Feel ready to have a powerful tool at your disposal for COMPLETELY FREE?

Download now and transform your RSI analysis into a trading strategy that brings you success in the markets!


Reviews 4
Amedeo Trubbiani
558
Amedeo Trubbiani 2025.02.14 11:09 
 

Finded recentrly this Tecnic, very prepared, honest and with fast help for the trading. His indicator, simple but effective, sounds good in my graphics! Est Est Est

katototo
1375
katototo 2024.07.17 09:59 
 

Works well in allowing you to see if you should get in , get out or just wait .

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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Volatility Breakout Master
Nicola Chimenti
3.5 (2)
Experts
General Description Volatility Breakout Master is an Expert Advisor designed to capture market volatility through a “breakout + reversal” strategy. The system detects when the price breaks the high or low of the last X candles within a configurable time window, enters in the breakout direction, and—if the market reverses—opens a new position in the opposite direction following a dynamic model. Once a cycle is completed (when one direction prevails), all trades are closed, and the system automat
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Trend Validator
Nicola Chimenti
Indicators
Trends are like the "Saint Graal of traders": it can give you an higher win rate, a better risk to reward ration, an easier position management and so on... But it is really hard to determine the trend with accuracy, avoiding fase signals, and with the right timing, in order to take massive movements. That's why I created the Trend Validator: a new and EASY tool that will make identifying trend and build new strategy a really easier work. ANATOMY OF THE SOFTWARE The indicator is composed by 3
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Stop Loss Manager
Nicola Chimenti
Indicators
TIRED OF HAVING TO CALCULATE THE LOTSIZE EVERY TIME? This indicator will do it for you, WHATEVER ASSET YOU CHOOSE in  10 seconds !!! INSTRUCTIONS The things to do in order to activate this indicator will take around 10 seconds once you understand how to use this indicator properly. Here are the steps to follow: Place the indicator on the chart of the asset you want to trade on. Go to " Inputs ". Enter where you want to set the stop loss .  Choose risk in $ . You can also choose whethe
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lisi 7887
1818
lisi 7887 2025.04.22 14:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nicola Chimenti
1662
Reply from developer Nicola Chimenti 2025.05.12 21:34
Thank you so much!
Amedeo Trubbiani
558
Amedeo Trubbiani 2025.02.14 11:09 
 

Finded recentrly this Tecnic, very prepared, honest and with fast help for the trading. His indicator, simple but effective, sounds good in my graphics! Est Est Est

Nicola Chimenti
1662
Reply from developer Nicola Chimenti 2025.05.12 21:35
Thanks for your comment Amedeo, I'm really happy to know that this software is helping you to trade at your best!
katototo
1375
katototo 2024.07.17 09:59 
 

Works well in allowing you to see if you should get in , get out or just wait .

Nicola Chimenti
1662
Reply from developer Nicola Chimenti 2024.07.27 17:10
Thank you so much for your review: knowing that my software are helping someone means a lot to me! I hope that this, and maybe other of my softwares, will continue to help you with your trading. Have a nice day, and I wish you a lot of good trades!
Gianni Giovannelli
31
Gianni Giovannelli 2024.02.15 16:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nicola Chimenti
1662
Reply from developer Nicola Chimenti 2024.02.15 16:42
Grazie mille Gianni, mi fa molto piacere sapere che questo indicatore è di tuo gradimento e mi auguro che in futuro possa aiutarti nella tua operatività!
Inoltre, mi auguro che anche i prossimi contenuti che renderò disponibili siano altrettanto apprezzati. Grazie ancora per il tuo supporto e per aver lasciato la recensione!
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