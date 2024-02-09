Tired of using the same technical indicators?

The "Tekno RSI" is an innovative tool designed to make the interpretation of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) more intuitive and accessible to traders of all levels. It displays the RSI as a 3-color histogram, providing a clear and intuitive visual representation of market conditions.





1)Key Features

3-Color Histogram: RSI is a versatile indicator providing insights into market direction and potential reversal points. However, when analyzing the chart, especially during backtesting, it can be challenging to have an intuitive visualization of RSI and the chart simultaneously, leading traders astray. This issue is solved by the 3-color visualization of RSI values provided by this indicator: Overbought, Oversold, and Neutral. Three distinct colors make the instant understanding of market conditions easy, providing greater objectivity on the chart.

Moving Averages on RSI: Traders often set entry conditions based on RSI being above or below a certain value. However, without a filter to evaluate the appropriate RSI value under changing market conditions, this can easily be misleading. That's why the "Tekno RSI" includes moving averages calculated on RSI, allowing for the assessment of the direction and speed of the change in the historical RSI values. This provides an extra level of accuracy by graphically displaying the distance between the two averages of RSI values in the past and the current value.

Dynamic Analysis: Combining the aforementioned points with the text displayed on the price chart allows for visualizing whether the RSI is increasing, decreasing, or stable. This provides a clear indication of the trend and its strength based on the historical series, not just the current indicator value.

Anomaly Detection: Understanding when RSI signals excess demand or supply is usually challenging. Fixed values can be used, but they may lack high accuracy, leading to long-term losses if a system relies solely on them. The "Tekno RSI" indicator provides a more concrete advantage in terms of identifying anomalous oscillations in RSI, allowing traders to quickly grasp significant changes.





2)Exclusive Trading Tools

Alerts for RSI Excursions: Receive alerts when the RSI exceeds a threshold relative to its historical average, helping you identify extreme price movements and act promptly when other checklist conditions are met.

Alerts for Moving Average Crossovers: Highlight critical moments with notifications for crossovers between moving averages on RSI, indicating potential trend reversals. They can be implemented in a trend-following system, providing additional support to your strategy and potentially increasing the win rate through the use of this tool.

Versatility and User-Friendliness:

Customize settings based on your trading preferences and preferred graphical representation.

Clear and intuitive representation for traders of all experience levels.

This indicator, combined with a good trigger, operational filters, and proper risk management, can be used to create highly profitable long-term trading strategies.

Feel ready to have a powerful tool at your disposal for COMPLETELY FREE?

Download now and transform your RSI analysis into a trading strategy that brings you success in the markets!



