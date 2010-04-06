MM DigiTraderz
You can use the trader assistant robot to determine your risk level in trades once and for all and trade with more focus on your strategy, because this expert is watching over your trades. The applications and benefits of using this expert (EA) are very attractive and diverse.
Some of the advantages of the money management expert include the following:
- Risk control of trades without setting stop loss
- Management of take profit levels of trades
- Prevention of broker candle making
- Management of all trades at the time of news release
- Usable in all forex brokers
- No interference with the performance of other trading robots
- Separation of money management of long and short trades
- Setting stop loss and target in dollars and euros (base currency of the account)
- Simple design and easy use
- Usable in real and demo accounts
- Free download of the robot for all traders
- Possibility of use in MetaTrader 4 and 5
|Expert Name
|MM DigiTraderz
|Creator
|🌱DigiTraderz
|Version
| 🆕 1.1.3
|MT4 version
|✅Yes
|MT5 version
|✅Yes
|Robot price
|🆓Free
|Available accounts
|🖥️Demo and real
|Execution on positions
|Just Manual trades
|Broker limitations
|🚀None
|Automatic stop loss
|💰In buy and sell positions
|Automatic take profit
|💰In buy and sell positions
|Money Managment for all traders
|📊simultaneous execution
To download this expert, you can use the money management expert page on the Digi Traders website or watch its tutorial video on YouTube.
source: https://digitraderz.com/expert-advisor-money-managment/