FX TradingBot MT4

This is a fully automatic trading robot. It is designed for trading major currency pairs. It looks for various trading opportunities such as support and resistance, swings, gaps and others. As a filter for opening a trade, it uses various indicators and back analysis of trend on daily and monthly charts.

It has been tested in MetaTrader 5 on real data with 100% accuracy for the last ten years.

MT5 version here.



The default setting is for TF M30 and is the same for all major currency pairs. It has excellent results with this setting also on the TF M15 or H1. It can also be successful on other currency pairs.

This EA also displays a practical information panel on the chart with various buttons that you can use, for example, to open your own trades.

This is not a scalping robot. It is not sensitive to slip and spread. An account with leverage of 1:100 or higher is recommended.





Settings:

You can set the trading hours, the maximum allowed size of the spread and the maximum number of open trades.

Set custom first trade size based on account size...

… multiple of the lot of the next trade and the max size of the lot

… partial trade closure (TP1) and target TP2

… set the TP2 move/decrease if the trade goes into loss

… set TP common to all trades if they are open

… you can set a Stop Loss for each trade and a function to move SL to BE+ (trade opening price + profit)

… TrailingSL moving the SL to higher profit

You can also turn on the function of closing all trades during a large drawdown

It is recommended to have the Time closing security function enabled, which closes trades not hedged against loss after a specified time in minutes (when not in loss)

Detailed Description of Some Functions:

Lot – the basic trade size in lots.

Autolot balance – the basic trade size will be adjusted according to the account balance.

Example: Lot = 0.02, Autolot balance = 400 … If your account has 2000,- then the lot size will be 0.1 (2000 ÷ 400 = 5 × 0.02 = 0.1 Lot)

Lot x - multiple of the lot for the next trade in the same direction from the previous one.

Min. distance – the minimum distance for the next trade in the same direction from the previous one.

TP2 – target Take Profit, profit in points at which the entire trade will be closed.

TP1 – profit in points at which only part of the trade will be closed.

Example: TP1 Lot % = 50, TP1 = 300, TP2 = 2000 … At a profit of 300 points, 50% of the trade will be closed. The remaining part will be closed at TP2 with a profit of 2000 points, or at SL (Trailing SL).

Trailing TP – if the trade is in a loss, the distance to TP2 will be gradually reduced.

Example: Trailing TP start loss = 500, Trailing TP distance = 800 … starting from a loss of 500 points, set TP2 at a distance of 800 points from the current price (i.e., +300 points in profit). At a 600-point loss, set TP2 at 800 points from the current price (i.e., +200 points in profit), etc. The minimum set TP2 profit is the value of BE+ below.

SL on BE – at a defined profit in points, set SL to the specified profit of BE+.

Example: SL on BE = 150, BE+ = 10 … at a profit of 150 points, set SL (secure the trade) to a profit of 10 points.

Trailing SL – if the trade is in profit, the distance to SL will be gradually reduced (limiting the potential loss).

Example: Trailing SL start profit = 200, Trailing SL distance = 300 … starting from a profit of 200 points, set SL at a distance of 300 points from the current price (i.e., -100 points in loss). At a 300-point profit, set SL 300 points from the current price (i.e., 0 points in loss). At a 400-point profit, set SL 300 points from the current price (i.e., +100 points in profit), etc.

Time closing – 150 … closes the trade after 150 minutes from opening, if the trade is not secured against loss and also not in loss.

NOTE: The above functions will only be executed if only one trade is open. If multiple trades in the same direction are open, only the "TP all trades" function will be executed.

TP all trades = 10 … sets a common TP2 for all trades in the same direction. All trades will close simultaneously at this shared TP2 profit in points.