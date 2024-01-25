MCDX Pro MT4

MCDX Pro is based on Buyer and Seller Volume analysis

Buyer also known as Banker is represented by GREEN BAR

Seller also known as Retailer is represented by RED BAR

The indicator is showing STACKED BAT representing BANKER (Green) and RETAILER (Red) activities

  • Height of GREEN bar > 50% means Bull is in control while RED bar > 50% means Bear is in control. 
  • DARKER GREEN COLOR - STRONG BANKER - Active Buying Activity
  • LIGHTER GREEN COLOR - STRONG Down - Weak Buying (Pullback)
  • DARKER RED COLOR - STRONG RETAILER - Active Selling Activity
  • LIGHTER RED COLOR - WEAK RETAILER - Weak Selling (Pullback)
  • YELLOW in the middle is indecisive. The volume is insignificant to push up nor down. 

Bankers and Retailers activity were average up in MOVING AVERAGE lines

  • Thin Magenta Color representing BANKER's Moving Average. 
  • Thicker light blue (Aqua) color representing RETAILER's Moving Average
  • BULLLISH is when Thin line (Banker) is above Thick line (Retailer)
  • BEARISH is when Thick line (Retailer) is above Thin line (Banker)
  • GOLDEN CROSS is when Banker MA cross above Retailer MA
  • DEAD CROSS is when Retailer MA cross above Banker MA


Input MCDXOffset is to change the sensitivity of the indicator. 

  • FAST = Most Sensitive. 
  • SLOW = Less Sensitive


Example of LONG Trade Setup

  • Banker (Green Bar) become strong AND % of the GREEN BAR growing 
  • GOLDEN Cross

Example of SHORT Trade Setup

  • Retailer (Red Bar) become strong AND % of the RED BAR growing
  • DEAD  Cross


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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
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Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Day Trader Master
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5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Strength Index Pro
Yeo Keng Giap
Indicators
--- INTRODUCTION ---- This indicator is to measure the strength of BULL and BEAR. The formulars are based on Price Change and Volume for period of time. ---- HOW TO READ ---- GREEN BAR = BULL is stronger than BEAR ----> Strong GREEN = Strong Buying Volume ----> Light GREEN = Weakening Buying Volume (BULL Still in control) RED BAR = BEAR is stronger than BULL ----> Strong RED = Strong Selling Volume ----> Light RED = Weakening Selling Volume (BEAR Still in control)
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