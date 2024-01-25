MCDX Pro MT4

MCDX Pro is based on Buyer and Seller Volume analysis

Buyer also known as Banker is represented by GREEN BAR

Seller also known as Retailer is represented by RED BAR

The indicator is showing STACKED BAT representing BANKER (Green) and RETAILER (Red) activities

  • Height of GREEN bar > 50% means Bull is in control while RED bar > 50% means Bear is in control. 
  • DARKER GREEN COLOR - STRONG BANKER - Active Buying Activity
  • LIGHTER GREEN COLOR - STRONG Down - Weak Buying (Pullback)
  • DARKER RED COLOR - STRONG RETAILER - Active Selling Activity
  • LIGHTER RED COLOR - WEAK RETAILER - Weak Selling (Pullback)
  • YELLOW in the middle is indecisive. The volume is insignificant to push up nor down. 

Bankers and Retailers activity were average up in MOVING AVERAGE lines

  • Thin Magenta Color representing BANKER's Moving Average. 
  • Thicker light blue (Aqua) color representing RETAILER's Moving Average
  • BULLLISH is when Thin line (Banker) is above Thick line (Retailer)
  • BEARISH is when Thick line (Retailer) is above Thin line (Banker)
  • GOLDEN CROSS is when Banker MA cross above Retailer MA
  • DEAD CROSS is when Retailer MA cross above Banker MA


Input MCDXOffset is to change the sensitivity of the indicator. 

  • FAST = Most Sensitive. 
  • SLOW = Less Sensitive


Example of LONG Trade Setup

  • Banker (Green Bar) become strong AND % of the GREEN BAR growing 
  • GOLDEN Cross

Example of SHORT Trade Setup

  • Retailer (Red Bar) become strong AND % of the RED BAR growing
  • DEAD  Cross


