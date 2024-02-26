Strength Index Pro
- Indicators
-
Yeo Keng GiapFull time trader focusing on Forex and Gold.
Investor on US Market.
Creator of MCDX+
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
--- INTRODUCTION ----
This indicator is to measure the strength of BULL and BEAR.
The formulars are based on Price Change and Volume for period of time.
---- HOW TO READ ----
GREEN BAR = BULL is stronger than BEAR
----> Strong GREEN = Strong Buying Volume
----> Light GREEN = Weakening Buying Volume (BULL Still in control)
RED BAR = BEAR is stronger than BULL
----> Strong RED = Strong Selling Volume
----> Light RED = Weakening Selling Volume (BEAR Still in control)