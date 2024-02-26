Strength Index Pro

--- INTRODUCTION ----
This indicator is to measure the strength of BULL and BEAR.
The formulars are based on Price Change and Volume for period of time.

---- HOW TO READ ----
GREEN BAR = BULL is stronger than BEAR
----> Strong GREEN = Strong Buying Volume
----> Light GREEN = Weakening Buying Volume (BULL Still in control)


RED BAR = BEAR is stronger than BULL
----> Strong RED = Strong Selling Volume
----> Light RED = Weakening Selling Volume (BEAR Still in control)

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Yeo Keng Giap
Indicators
MCDX Pro   is based on   Buyer and Seller Volume analysis .  Buyer   also known as Banker is represented by   GREEN BAR Seller   also known as Retailer is represented by   RED BAR The indicator is showing   STACKED BAT  representing   BANKER (Green)   and   RETAILER (Red)   activities Height of GREEN bar > 50% means Bull is in control while RED bar > 50% means Bear is in control.  DARKER GREEN COLOR - STRONG BANKER - Active Buying Activity LIGHTER GREEN COLOR - STRONG Down - Weak Buying (Pullbac
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