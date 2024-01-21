Survive expert advisor.





Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators.

Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques.

In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered.

The system is suitable for all currencies.

basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe.





//------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------





MagicNumber ; // Magic Number id

StopLoss ; // stop loss in pips

TakeProfit; //take profit in pips

PeriodSMA; // period of SMA

TimeFrameSMA; // timeframe

Distance_SMA; // distance of main moving average

ShiftSMA; // shift of bars

Period_MA_1; // Period of MA 1

TimeFrameEMA1; // Timeframe of Exponential Moving average

ShiftEMA1; // shift of bars

Period_MA_2; // Period of MA 2

TimeFrameEMA2; //Timeframe of Exponential Moving average

ShiftEMA2; // shift of bars

Distance_MA_1_2; // Distance between MAs

---- Money Management ----





Lots; // Strictly set amount of lots

TrailingStop; //trilling stop start

TrailingStep; // trailing stop startt

Autolot ; // enable autolot system

AutolotRisk; // Percent of free margin (%)

RsiTimeFrame ; // Timeframe of RSI

RSIPreviousShift; // previous shift bar

RsiValueMax; // max value for exit trade

RsiValueMin;//min value for exit late

MACDOpenLevel; // MACD open trade level

MACDCloseLevel; // MACD close trade level;

MACDTimeFrame ; // Time Frame for MACD indicator