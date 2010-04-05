Survive

Survive expert advisor.

Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators.
Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques.
In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered.
The system is suitable for all currencies.
basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe.

//------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------

MagicNumber ; // Magic Number id
StopLoss ; // stop loss in pips
TakeProfit; //take profit in pips
PeriodSMA; // period of SMA
TimeFrameSMA; // timeframe
Distance_SMA; // distance of main moving average
ShiftSMA; // shift of bars
Period_MA_1; // Period of MA 1
TimeFrameEMA1; // Timeframe of Exponential Moving average
ShiftEMA1; // shift of bars
Period_MA_2; // Period of MA 2
TimeFrameEMA2; //Timeframe of Exponential Moving average
ShiftEMA2; // shift of bars
Distance_MA_1_2; // Distance between MAs
           
---- Money Management ----

Lots; // Strictly set amount of lots
TrailingStop; //trilling stop start
TrailingStep; // trailing stop startt
  Autolot ; // enable autolot system
AutolotRisk; // Percent of free margin (%)
RsiTimeFrame ; // Timeframe of RSI
RSIPreviousShift; // previous shift bar
RsiValueMax; // max value for exit trade
RsiValueMin;//min value for exit late
MACDOpenLevel; // MACD open trade level
MACDCloseLevel; // MACD close trade level;
MACDTimeFrame ; // Time Frame for MACD indicator
