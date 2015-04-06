Lxrdz Reign EA

LXRDZ REIGN - Expert Advisor for Forex and Indices Trading

By PVRP LXRD

Overview: LXRDZ REIGN is a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your Forex and Indices trading experience. This cutting-edge EA incorporates advanced strategies, risk management tools, and customizable parameters to suit your trading preferences. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, LXRDZ REIGN aims to enhance your trading performance in the dynamic Forex and Indices market.

Key Features:

  1. Intelligent Trading Algorithm:

    • LXRDZ REIGN utilizes a sophisticated algorithm to make informed trading decisions based on market dynamics. The EA adapts to various conditions to enhance your trading outcomes.

  2. Flexible Configuration:

    • Tailor LXRDZ REIGN to your trading style with Customizable parameters for lot sizes, stop loss, take profit, and multiple trades settings to align with individual risk tolerance and market expectations while adhering to trend-based strategies.

  3. Session-Based Trading:

    • The EA is designed to trade during specific market sessions, focusing on London and New York sessions for Forex, actively trading NASDAQ & US30 indices with a 1-minute timeframe, and scalping Gold via a 5-minute timeframe. Additionally, it can take higher timeframes if chosen by the user.

  4. Volatility and Trend Filters:

    • LXRDZ REIGN includes Built-in filters adapt to varying market conditions, ensuring more precise entries and exits based on trend analysis.

  5. Low Spread Requirement for Indices Trading:

    • For optimal profitability when trading indices with a 1-minute timeframe, it is recommended to use a low or tight spread. PRO ACCOUNTS RECOMMENDED with a Minimum of $300

  6. Minimum Deposit Recommendation:

    • It is recommended to trade indices with a minimum deposit of $300 and currency pairs and Gold with a minimum deposit of $70.

  7. User-Friendly Interface:

    • The EA features a user-friendly interface with easy-to-understand controls. Navigate through the settings effortlessly and monitor your trades with clarity.

  8. License Key Protection:

    • LXRDZ REIGN is equipped with a license key system to protect your investment. Only users with a valid license key can access and utilize the EA.

Additional Information:

  • Minimum Deposit: Start trading with as little as $70

  • Recommended Pairs: EURJPY, GBPJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, NASDAQ, US30.

  • Trading Timeframes: 1-minute to H1 for Indices (NASDAQ & US30), 5-minute for Gold (scalping), and adjustable higher timeframes based on user preference. For JPY pairs, it is recommended to use a 15/30-minute timeframe.

  • Spread Consideration for Indices Trading: It is recommended to trade indices with a low or tight spread for increased profitability.

  • Backtesting Recommendation: Users are advised to conduct thorough backtesting to find their preferable settings and optimize the EA's performance based on historical data.

  • No Trading During Consolidation: LXRDZ REIGN intelligently avoids trading during consolidation periods, enhancing its adaptability to market conditions while adhering to trend-based strategies.

Why Choose LXRDZ REIGN:

  • Proven Performance: Backtested and optimized for reliable performance under various market conditions.
  • Versatility: Suitable for multiple currency pairs, indices, and timeframes, providing flexibility for diverse trading strategies.
  • Dedicated Support: PVRP LXRD offers ongoing support and updates to ensure the EA remains effective in the ever-changing Forex and Indices landscape.

Note: LXRDZ REIGN comes with a set of default settings, but experienced traders can further refine the parameters to align with their specific trading strategies.

Important Note:

  • Limited Availability:
    • The EA will be available to only 200 users, with a planned price increase for future versions & the release of an mt5 version.

For support and inquiries, contact PVRP LXRD through MQL5: PVRP LXRD Profile or @lxrdzreignea  on Instagram.

TELEGRAM CHANNEL COMING SOON.

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Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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