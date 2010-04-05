Lxrdz Reign EA

LXRDZ REIGN - Expert Advisor for Forex and Indices Trading

By PVRP LXRD

Overview: LXRDZ REIGN is a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your Forex and Indices trading experience. This cutting-edge EA incorporates advanced strategies, risk management tools, and customizable parameters to suit your trading preferences. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, LXRDZ REIGN aims to enhance your trading performance in the dynamic Forex and Indices market.

Key Features:

  1. Intelligent Trading Algorithm:

    • LXRDZ REIGN utilizes a sophisticated algorithm to make informed trading decisions based on market dynamics. The EA adapts to various conditions to enhance your trading outcomes.

  2. Flexible Configuration:

    • Tailor LXRDZ REIGN to your trading style with Customizable parameters for lot sizes, stop loss, take profit, and multiple trades settings to align with individual risk tolerance and market expectations while adhering to trend-based strategies.

  3. Session-Based Trading:

    • The EA is designed to trade during specific market sessions, focusing on London and New York sessions for Forex, actively trading NASDAQ & US30 indices with a 1-minute timeframe, and scalping Gold via a 5-minute timeframe. Additionally, it can take higher timeframes if chosen by the user.

  4. Volatility and Trend Filters:

    • LXRDZ REIGN includes Built-in filters adapt to varying market conditions, ensuring more precise entries and exits based on trend analysis.

  5. Low Spread Requirement for Indices Trading:

    • For optimal profitability when trading indices with a 1-minute timeframe, it is recommended to use a low or tight spread. PRO ACCOUNTS RECOMMENDED with a Minimum of $300

  6. Minimum Deposit Recommendation:

    • It is recommended to trade indices with a minimum deposit of $300 and currency pairs and Gold with a minimum deposit of $70.

  7. User-Friendly Interface:

    • The EA features a user-friendly interface with easy-to-understand controls. Navigate through the settings effortlessly and monitor your trades with clarity.

  8. License Key Protection:

    • LXRDZ REIGN is equipped with a license key system to protect your investment. Only users with a valid license key can access and utilize the EA.

Additional Information:

  • Minimum Deposit: Start trading with as little as $70

  • Recommended Pairs: EURJPY, GBPJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, NASDAQ, US30.

  • Trading Timeframes: 1-minute to H1 for Indices (NASDAQ & US30), 5-minute for Gold (scalping), and adjustable higher timeframes based on user preference. For JPY pairs, it is recommended to use a 15/30-minute timeframe.

  • Spread Consideration for Indices Trading: It is recommended to trade indices with a low or tight spread for increased profitability.

  • Backtesting Recommendation: Users are advised to conduct thorough backtesting to find their preferable settings and optimize the EA's performance based on historical data.

  • No Trading During Consolidation: LXRDZ REIGN intelligently avoids trading during consolidation periods, enhancing its adaptability to market conditions while adhering to trend-based strategies.

Why Choose LXRDZ REIGN:

  • Proven Performance: Backtested and optimized for reliable performance under various market conditions.
  • Versatility: Suitable for multiple currency pairs, indices, and timeframes, providing flexibility for diverse trading strategies.
  • Dedicated Support: PVRP LXRD offers ongoing support and updates to ensure the EA remains effective in the ever-changing Forex and Indices landscape.

Note: LXRDZ REIGN comes with a set of default settings, but experienced traders can further refine the parameters to align with their specific trading strategies.

Important Note:

  • Limited Availability:
    • The EA will be available to only 200 users, with a planned price increase for future versions & the release of an mt5 version.

For support and inquiries, contact PVRP LXRD through MQL5: PVRP LXRD Profile or @lxrdzreignea  on Instagram.

TELEGRAM CHANNEL COMING SOON.

