FxTradeManagerPro

FX Trade Manager Pro Manual

 

FX Trade ManagerPro‘s settings consists of 5 different distinguished sections:

I-Trading Settings

II- General Management Settings

III- Initial SL/TP Settings

IV- Special Types of Modifying & Closing Orders

 V-Trailing Stop Methods

In the following pages every section is explained in detail with examples.

        I.            Trading Settings

In this settings you can select indicator through which you want to open trades. Here 2 indicators are given, 1) Moving Average & 2) Bollinger Band. You can select any one or both or None option if you want to open trade through external EA. After selecting indicator, you have option to select Trade Buy Type and Trade Sell Type, here you can select which type of trade you want place like BUY OR SELL OR BUY LIMIT OR SELL LIMIT.

 

Money Management option is there.  If you want to increase number of trades, you select “True” or by default it is false.

 

Max_Trade option is given to restrict EA to open number of Trades in current pair.

 

Max_BuyLots option is given so that you can restrict maximum Buy lots in total lots trades

 

Max_SellLots option is given so that you can restrict maximum Sell lots in total lots trades

 

Innitial_BuyLots is first buy lot where EA opens trade, you can change value as per your requirement.

 

Innitial_SellLots is first sell lot where EA opens trade, you can change value as per your requirement.

 

 

     II.            -General Management Settings

General Settings controls the general aspects of the EA like which currency pairs to manage or what time of the day expert must be managing orders and so on. Here are the options of this section:

1-1- Select_Manage: There are 4 options.

*Disable: EA won’t manage any orders. In other words EA is disabled.

*This Pair Only: EA only manages the orders of the chart it is attached to. For example if it is attached to ‘EURJPY’ chart by choosing this option it only manages the open orders on ‘EURJPY’.

*All Pairs: EA manages open orders on all currency pairs.

Fig.(1) Select_Manage& it’s options

*Specific Pairs: EA manages only the specified pairs in the currency pair slot. As it is shown in Fig.(2). You can use any separator you like, semicolon, colon, comma, dash, & … . The ‘Specified Pairs’must be chosen.

Fig.(2) Specified Pairs option

1-2-Select_Manage_Order: This option allows the trader to choose which specific orders should be managed.

*All: Manage all orders with no exception.

*By Magic Number: Only manage orders with specific Magic Number/s.

*By Comment: Only manage orders that have specific Comment/s.

*By Ticket: Only manage orders that have specific OrderTicket/s.

*By Magic && Comment: Only manage orders that have specific Magic Number/s& specific Comment/s.

Fig.(3) Select_ManageOrder option

For Example if we only want to manage orders on USDJPY & GBPAUD that have specific comments of ‘Low Risk’  & ‘Trend’, options should be chosen as Fig.(4).

Fig.(4) Select_ManageOrder option

**this ea only manages the orders that it is allowed to manage.

1-3-ExpertCode: This code must be different for every running copy of this EA so no task interference would happen.

1-4-Alert Message: EA gives an alert before closing all orders in a specific Profit/Loss.

1-5-Email: EA sends an Email after all open orders (orders that EA is allowed to manage) are closed successfully in a specific Profit/Loss.

1-6-Send_Notification: EA sends a Mobile Notification after all open orders (orders that EA is allowed to manage) are closed successfully in a specific Profit/Loss.

Fig.(5) ExpertCode, Alert, Email & Send Notification Option

1-7-EA_Time_Filter: Specify the time range that EA is allowed to manage orders. For example if it is set from 9:00 till 15:12, EA starts managing orders from 9 ‘o clock till 15:11:59. This option is the last option of this section.

Fig.(6) EA_Time_Filter Option


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Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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FxTradeManager
SHARIF HINGORA
Utilities
Exit strategy   is the key to success in Forex. But its hardly followed by any Forex trader leading to huge losses. Without a legitimate exit plan, as where to close with profit, when to close trade and exit, nobody can profit and most markets are loss-making. Considering the significance of money and trade management, we have few alternatives to deal with that: Handle just about all trades and risk your investment by combating apprehension and self-indulgence. That is certainly where almost all
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