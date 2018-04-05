Golden Scalpinq

Golden Scalping 
 Only 3  copies available for $399.00. Next price199 USD

Golden Scalping is a strategy for breaking strong price levels.
The Expert Advisor does not need optimization. It is enough to install it on
the chart and start trading!

Advantages of Golden Scalping:
- best SL/TP ratio
- low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible
- each order has a fixed SL

Trading recommendations:
- use of ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops
- currency pair XAUUSD H1
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- minimum deposit 100 currency units

Options:
- Lot Mode - lot selection mode
- Stop Loss - fixed SL
- Trail - trailing stop in points
- Magic - magic number
Attention... For gold, different brokers can provide different number of
digits in quotes. For this reason, if you do not have orders open during
testing, remove/add "0" in the parameters "Stop Loss" and "Trail".


Be sure to write if you have any questions.....
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! Prop Firm Ready! Multi-Breakout System for Gold (XAUUSD) No Martingale / No Grid 20-Year Backtest 7-Month Live Results [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results]   |  [Public Community]   |  [User Manual] What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and u
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