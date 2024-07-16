AI Breakdown EA

Only 2 copies available for $299.00. Next price 999 USD

AI Breakdown EA is a scalping strategy based on artificial intelligence. Most
trading parameters will be automatically retrained and adjusted to the
current market thanks to the author&#39;s algorithm of market analysis.
The strategy does not require any optimization. Set it on the chart
according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!!

Advantages of AI Breakdown:
- self-learning parameters
- optimal SL/TP ratio
- low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible
- each order is protected by a fixed SL
- the result is confirmed on historical data with maximum modeling quality
for more than 15 years
- possibility to start trading with 1 USD

Trading recommendations:
- use ECN accounts or other accounts with low spread and low stops
- EURUSD M1 currency pair
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- minimum deposit 100 currency units

Options:

- Lot Mode - lot selection mode
- Stop Loss - fixed SL
- Trail - trailing stop in points
-Spread
- Magic - magic number
Be sure to write if you have any questions or just want to chat :)
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