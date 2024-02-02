AI Breakdown

5
Only 2 copies available for $299.00. Next price 999 USD

AI Breakdown is a scalping strategy based on artificial intelligence. Most
trading parameters will be automatically retrained and adjusted to the
current market thanks to the author&#39;s algorithm of market analysis.
The strategy does not require any optimization. Set it on the chart
according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!!

Advantages of AI Breakdown:
- self-learning parameters
- optimal SL/TP ratio
- low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible
- each order is protected by a fixed SL
- the result is confirmed on historical data with maximum modeling quality
for more than 15 years
- possibility to start trading with 1 USD

Trading recommendations:
- use ECN accounts or other accounts with low spread and low stops
- EURUSD M1 currency pair
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- minimum deposit 100 currency units

Options:

- Lot Mode - lot selection mode
- Stop Loss - fixed SL
- Trail - trailing stop in points
-Spread
- Magic - magic number
Be sure to write if you have any questions or just want to chat :)
Reviews 1
Evgeniy1985
20
Evgeniy1985 2024.03.11 11:59 
 

Прекрасный продукт! Торгует в плюс, рекомендую.

Recommended products
Hexagon Forge Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hexagon Forge Xau v1.0 Premium Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) Hexagon Forge Xau is an advanced and visually stunning trading system designed specifically for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It focuses on high-probability price action combined with powerful trend filters. The EA detects classic continuation and reversal patterns, reinforced by modern technical confirmations, all within a futuristic hexagonal panel that provides comprehensive, real-time information. Main Strategy Combine
Breakout Trend Rider EA
Gio Rendel Masagca Rivadillo
Experts
Breakout Trend Rider EA (v3.53) Product Manual & Input Guide Optimized for MT5 • Updated: June 2026 • Lifetime Purchase & Flexible Rental Options Available Crucial Market Note: This EA is built exclusively for strong trending markets . It is highly selective and designed to remain patient or completely out of the market during sideways, choppy, or low-volatility conditions. 1. System Architecture & Core Features The Three-Tier System The EA utilizes a proprietary, multi-layered hierarchical con
Whale Footprint Tracker
Idris
Experts
Whale Footprint Tracker MT5 is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to detect, track, and exploit the order flow of major market participants (Whales, Central Banks, and Market Makers). Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, this expert advisor operates purely on advanced Liquidity Pool Mapping and Price Delivery Efficiency. The market doesn't move because of math formulas; it moves to hunt liquidity. Whale Footprint Tracker is designed to identif
Quantum Candlestick Collider
Tingting Yu
Experts
Quantum Candlestick Collider — Institutional-Grade Precision for XAUUSD Quantum Candlestick Collider is a next-generation automated trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Built on a proprietary quantitative engine and advanced candlestick intelligence, this EA delivers exceptional entry precision, adaptive market awareness, and institutional-level risk control — designed to perform even under extreme market volatility. Real trading environment Transpa
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
OnePunch Ryoku
Iago Otero Marino
Experts
# ONEPUNCH TRAIL BE — MQL5 Market Listing (EN) - Product version: 5.10 - File: [ ONE_PUNCH_RYOKU.mq5 ]( file:///c:/Users/iagoo/Desktop/NEW%20RYOKU%20BOT%20-%20SAFETRADE/ONE_PUNCH_RYOKU/ONE_PUNCH_RYOKU.mq5 ) ## Overview - Burst-based EA with professional equity management and per-position money management. - Warmup mode reduces sensitivity to start day and market regime. - Equity trailing lock protects real profit against sharp reversals. - BreakEven and trailing are decoupled to avoid interna
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Experts
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Experts
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for an institutional approach to trading, using the key principles of ICT (Inner Circle Trader). It analyzes market structure, liquidity levels, and imbalance zones to find high-probability entry and exit points. 1+1 PROMOTION:   Buy one expert advisor and get a second one free! Quantity is limited! Key Logic Components Market Structure: The CyberPunk EA identifies short-term (STH/STL), medium-term (ITH/ITL), and long-term (LTH/LTL) extremes, forming support and
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Ultimate Sniper Pro EA
Oleksandr Sheyko
Experts
Short Description Ultimate Sniper Pro   is a professional trading system combining trend, volatility, liquidity, and smart‑money logic into one precise entry. No martingale, no randomness — just pure technical power and disciplined risk control.   Long Overview Ultimate Sniper Pro   is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, stability, and professional logic. It analyzes the market through multiple dimensions: Trend structure (EMA 50/200) Volatility and c
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
XpertTrader Pro
Divyansh Ingle
Experts
XpertTrader Pro - Multi-Filter Trading System XpertTrader Pro is an Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis filters with grid trading and advanced risk management. It provides both automated and manual trading capabilities through a built-in control panel. XAUUSD SET FILE Signal Filters The EA uses three independent filters that work together to generate high-quality trading signals: OBV Filter - On-Balance Volume analysis with movement detection, trend confirmation, divergence
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Experts
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Fx Trend Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Fx Trend Scalper uses the Bollinger Bands indicator with intelligent settings and combinations. Furthermore, it uses various Price Action features to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Trend Scalper is for you. Fx Trend Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
Evoque Global MT5
Muhammad Mubashir Mirza
Experts
Evoque Global – Reliable Automated Hedging The price will keep increasing by $100 with every  single purchase, so don't be late. Evoque Global   offers a hands-free, adaptive trading solution designed to deliver consistent profits with controlled risk. Using a smart hedging approach, it balances trades to reduce drawdowns and maximize smooth equity growth. This expert advisor works seamlessly in all market conditions—trending or ranging—automatically managing entries, exits, and trade sizes with
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
CJ Smart Alpha Genesis AI Connector MT5
Mr Chaiyo Jundaboot
Experts
MQL5 Market Description: CJ Smart Alpha Genesis - AI Connector CJ Smart Alpha Genesis - AI Connector MT5 is not just another Expert Advisor; it is your direct gateway to an institutional-grade Quantitative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) ecosystem. Designed for serious investors, prop-firm challengers (e.g., FTMO), and fund managers, this EA acts as a high-speed execution terminal on your MT5, while the heavy lifting—complex machine learning calculations, multi-timeframe matrix analysis, an
Seven Year Development JP225 Engine
Hwang Yunhyeong
Experts
10 Years of Candle Logic, Engineered for JP225Cash Long-Term JP225Cash Backtest Results Rarely Seen in the MetaTrader EA Market Starting capital: $100 Final balance: approximately $3,171,518 Growth: approximately 31,715x Total return: approximately 3,171,418% Total trades: 4,227 Profitable trades: 3,010 Win rate: 71.21% Profit Factor: 6.74 These are the long-term backtest results of this EA, designed specifically for JP225Cash. There are many automated trading EAs in the MetaTrader market. Howe
NAS100 Compression Cross
Max Brown
Experts
NAS100 Compression Cross. H1 MACD with Regime and Volatility Filters A systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for NAS100 and US_TECH100 CFD. Entries are triggered by MACD histogram zero-line crossovers on the H1 timeframe. Three structural filters determine whether each signal is taken. All results presented in this listing are simulated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures represent walk-forward optimisation out-of-sample periods on historical data, not real money t
TC42 Fibo Bot EA
Burcuhan Bayulken
Experts
TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Fibonacci retracement and extension logic with wave structure, market adaptation, risk control, session filtering and automated trade management. This Expert Advisor goes beyond the classic “one signal, one order” approach. It first analyzes impulse waves formed by the market, then evaluates trading opportunities according to the selected Fibonacci levels. Entry, stop loss, take profit, risk and post-entry
EventStraddleMarket
Kohei Takahashi
Experts
EventStraddle - scheduled-event breakout with an ATR trailing stop WHAT IT DOES The EA places a two-sided stop bracket a short time before a scheduled economic release, keeps the side that the market breaks through, cancels the other one, and trails the winner with an ATR-based stop. It is idle the rest of the time. HOW IT WORKS 1. A few minutes before a release (ArmLeadSec, 15 minutes by default) the EA    reads ATR(H1,14) and places a buy stop and a sell stop at +/- 1.0 ATR. 2. The stop los
FPX Prop Firm Pass
Maksim Molodkin
Experts
FPX Prop Firm Pass is an Expert Advisor, tailored for passing prop-firm challenges (FTMO 1-Step, FundedNext Stellar 1-Step, 5%ERS Bootcamp 1-Step) on real-tick MetaTrader 5. An algorithm with adaptive, volatility-scaled risk management and deterministic exit policy. The difference is the prop—firm protection layer on top of the trading logic. Three independent guards monitor the account in real time and stop trading at the moment when any prop-firm rule is close to being violated.: 1. Trailin
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
FREE
Liquidity Engine Pro
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
Liquidity Engine Pro is a professional-grade automated trading robot designed to capitalize on liquidity-driven price movements and institutional market behavior . TIME FRAME -: 5MIN ONLY Built for serious traders, this Expert Advisor focuses on precision execution, structured logic, and capital protection , avoiding random indicators and retail trading noise. The robot analyzes market flow, identifies high-probability liquidity zones, and executes trades with disciplined risk control. Its inter
Spectra Pip Gold AI
Moradiya Harikrushn Devjibhai
Experts
SpectraPip – Advanced RSI Forex Algo Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Elevate your Forex trading potential with the SpectraPip Algo Trading System —an innovative, fully automated trading robot crafted for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). SpectraPip leverages the proven Relative Strength Index (RSI) strategy, seamlessly merging modern AI-mindset automation with classic technical analysis principles to provide you with robust, intelligent, and hands-free trading performance. SpectraPip is designed for traders s
Pro HassilEA
Benjamin Gabriel Nieves Ortiz
Experts
Description Hassila Pro is an expert advisor that looks for momentum exhaustion : those moments when price has stretched too far in one direction and tends to correct. Instead of chasing the trend, it waits for the move to run out of strength and trades the correction. This is not a high-frequency system. It waits, and when conditions are not right it does not trade. That behaviour is intentional. How it works Detection. A momentum oscillator measures when price has reached a statistically unusu
FREE
Bot DataSource AC
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Bot DataSource AC is an automatic trading tool developed by the author based on the DataSource AC indicator. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108132   indicator DataSource AC. The bot must be launched on the EURUSD H1 time period; it is optimized for this environment. Although if we consider the bot as a tool, then you can optimize the bot on any other time frame and currency pair. The principle of optimization when used on H1 is the following: we optimize at opening prices for 3 years, w
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
Experts
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
More from author
EA Scalp EDay
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase for personalized recommendations and a personal bonus! - Is a scalping system on strong price levels. One of the oldest strategies, modernized and updated for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimization. You should just install the set file and run it according to the recommendations. Advantages of EA Scalp EDay: - Optimal SL/TP ratio. - Low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible. - Every order is protected by a fixed SL - T
Accurate Shot MT4
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Live Signal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - H1 GBPUSD currency pair - leverage 1:500 or hig
Golden Scalping EA
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Golden Scalping EA Only 3 copies available for $399.00. Next price 199 USD Golden Scalping EA is a strategy for breaking strong price levels. The Expert Advisor does not need optimization. It is enough to install it on the chart and start trading! Advantages of Golden Scalping: - best SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible - each order has a fixed SL Trading recommendations: - use of ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops - currency pair XAUUS
AI Breakdown EA
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Only 2 copies available for $299.00. Next price 999 USD AI Breakdown EA is a scalping strategy based on artificial intelligence. Most trading parameters will be automatically retrained and adjusted to the current market thanks to the author&#39;s algorithm of market analysis. The strategy does not require any optimization. Set it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of AI Breakdown: - self-learning parameters - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes
BTC Mine EA
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Only 5 copies at a price of 199 USD. Last price 1000 USD BTC Mine is a scalping trading strategy based on artificial intelligence, specially designed for the cryptocurrency market. It is based on years of experience in analyzing and trading BTC, taking into account all possible scenarios! The strategy does not require any optimization. Installed on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of BTC Mine: - self-learning parameters - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL,
US30 Scalping Advisor
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Only 3 copies at a price of $199.00. Next price is 299 USD US30 Scalping is a strategy for breaking strong price levels. The Expert Advisor does not need any optimization. It is enough to install it on the chart and start trading! Advantages of US30 Scalping: - best SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible - each order has a fixed short SL Trading recommendations: - Using ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops - US30 - leverage 1:100 or higher -
ECN Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
ECN Pro Experience Only 3 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as p
ECN ProSmart
Yurii Yasny
Experts
ECN ProSmart: An Innovative Algorithm for Intersession Trading In the fast-paced world of Forex, where every second counts, a revolutionary tool is emerging - ECN ProSmart. This Expert Advisor does not just automate trades, but transforms the approach to trading at the intersection of global sessions, combining intelligent analysis and flexibility of strategies. Precision synchronized with the market ECN ProSmart is based on the study of the transitional phases between the Asian, European and A
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Experts
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
EA Scalp Eday MT5
Yurii Yasny
Experts
EA Scalp EDay required set file Be sure to contact me after purchase for personalized recommendations and a personal bonus! - Is a scalping system on strong price levels. One of the oldest strategies, modernized and updated for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimization. You should just install the set file and run it according to the recommendations. Advantages of EA Scalp EDay: - Optimal SL/TP ratio. - Low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible. - Every ord
Golden Scalpinq
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Golden Scalping    Only 3  copies available for $399.00. Next price199 USD Golden Scalping is a strategy for breaking strong price levels. The Expert Advisor does not need optimization. It is enough to install it on the chart and start trading! Advantages of Golden Scalping: - best SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible - each order has a fixed SL Trading recommendations: - use of ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops - currency pair XAUUSD H
BTC Mine
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Only 5 copies at a price of 199 USD. Last price 1000 USD BTC Mine is a scalping trading strategy based on artificial intelligence, specially designed for the cryptocurrency market. It is based on years of experience in analyzing and trading BTC, taking into account all possible scenarios! The strategy does not require any optimization. Installed on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of BTC Mine: - self-learning parameters - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL,
US30 Scalping
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Only 3 copies at a price of $199.00. Next price is 299 USD US30 Scalping is a strategy for breaking strong price levels. The Expert Advisor does not need any optimization. It is enough to install it on the chart and start trading! Advantages of US30 Scalping: - best SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible - each order has a fixed short SL Trading recommendations: - Using ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops - US30 - leverage 1:100 or higher -
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
ProSmart
Yurii Yasny
Experts
ECN ProSmart: An Innovative Algorithm for Intersession Trading In the fast-paced world of Forex, where every second counts, a revolutionary tool is emerging - ECN ProSmart. This Expert Advisor does not just automate trades, but transforms the approach to trading at the intersection of global sessions, combining intelligent analysis and flexibility of strategies. Precision synchronized with the market ECN ProSmart is based on the study of the transitional phases between the Asian, European and Am
Filter:
Evgeniy1985
20
Evgeniy1985 2024.03.11 11:59 
 

Прекрасный продукт! Торгует в плюс, рекомендую.

Reply to review