BTC Mine EA

Only 5 copies at a price of 199 USD. Last price 1000 USD

BTC Mine is a scalping trading strategy based on artificial intelligence,
specially designed for the cryptocurrency market. It is based on years of
experience in analyzing and trading BTC, taking into account all possible
scenarios!
The strategy does not require any optimization. Installed on the chart
according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!!

Advantages of BTC Mine:
- self-learning parameters
- optimal SL/TP ratio
- low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible
- each order is protected by a fixed SL
- the result is confirmed on historical data with maximum modeling quality
for more than 15 years
- possibility to start trading from 1 USD (cent account)

Trading recommendations:
- Use ECN accounts or other accounts with low spread and low stops
- currency pair BTCUSD H1
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- minimum deposit 100 USD (or 1 USD cents account)

Options:
- Lot Mode - lot selection mode
- Stop Loss - fixed SL
- Trail - trailing stop in points

-Spread
- Magic - magic number
Be sure to write if you have any questions or just want to chat :)
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