US30 Scalping Advisor

Only 3 copies at a price of $199.00. Next price is 299 USD

US30 Scalping is a strategy for breaking strong price levels.
The Expert Advisor does not need any optimization. It is enough to install it on the chart
and start trading!

Advantages of US30 Scalping:
- best SL/TP ratio
- low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible
- each order has a fixed short SL

Trading recommendations:
- Using ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops
- US30
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- minimum deposit 100 currency units

Options:
- Lot Mode - lot selection mode
- Magic - magic number
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DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
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