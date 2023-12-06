Peynex Pivots

  • Indicators
  • Arash Nikniazi
    Arash Nikniazi

    Arash Nikniazi

    I have been working with PEYNEX team for the last couple of years.Now It is time to show the world of trading what we have done through these years. I am the sales representative who is always here for traders interested in our products. Any technical support will be covered ASAP. Just send me a
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Pivots Indicator

Traders have been using this indicator for a long time, but the main difference or might better call it betterment applied to well known pivots indicator is that you can change how the pivot can be illustrated.

There are two ways to get the pivots on the chart. you can use either number of candles or the movement of the market using points of retracement.

you can find out more on the video.

furthermore pivots lines can be drawn to see the possible support and resistance prices while trading.

we recommend you use this indicator twice on the chart to better understand the moves. one indicator to show minor or short moves and the other indicator to get the major or long moves. It is clear that major pivots can act as better support and resistance.

join our channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/peynex Any questions 

contact me in private

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Arash Nikniazi
Utilities
By using this indicator you can easily find out how much your position is in profit right on the volume line on the chart. no need to take your mouse pointer on the lines. --- if you have different positions you can set all your TPs or SLs to a specific price to know the final value if the price reaches there. key features are : --- opened positions TP/SL value right on the chart. --- live value of the open position right on the volume line. --- commissions and swaps are being calculated. --- fo
Accuwiser
Arash Nikniazi
Experts
Accuwiser Expert Advisor We have developed a strategy for GOLD which is now available for everyone through Accuwiser Expert advisor. Tight money management and risk management have been applied to this expert. The way we handle losing trades is unique and 3 different methods are applied if any trade goes in loss. Furthermore Entering a trade is time-based and differs in various modes we recommend. Different risk levels which have been provided have no interaction with higher lot size. Only dif
ASR Indicator
Arash Nikniazi
Indicators
ASR (Accurate Support Resistance) Indicator Uniqe formula behind this indicator makes it one the world's best support resistance indicator. watch the tutorial video It is user-friendly and here are some key features : -- different calculations for swing traders and scalpers. -- the lower the accuracy number the further the lines distance is. --easily applicable on all charts. ( try to find the best accuracy number ) recommended accuracy number for Gold is 5or 6, for eurusd 6 or 7. other instrum
Positions Management Expert
Arash Nikniazi
Utilities
This Expert provides a panel to manage all positions you have on different pairs or any instruments. not only you can close your positions just by clicking the amount of profit or loss shown on the related cell, but also you can customize whatever you see on the panel from font size  to lines and background colors. Remember ,  auto trading on MT4 panel must be active, but in our Expert we have provided a key on the panel to activate or deactivate the panel to avoid closing by accident. Any qu
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