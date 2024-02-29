MACD Color Indicator

MACD Indicator with color background based on buy or sell trend


This indicator colors the background based on the value of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, depending on its buying or selling tendency. The background color is determined based on the stochastic oscillator parameters, painting only the last 400 bars (see notes) and is used to measure the strength of a trend and the probability of a reversal.

The parameters you can modify are the same as those provided by the Metatrader MACD indicator and additionally those needed to edit the colors you decide are the most suitable for you. The following are the parameters you can modify:

  • Fast EMA: Period for the fast exponential moving average.
  • Slow EMA: Period for the slow exponential moving average.
  • MACD SMA: Simple moving average to calculate the MACD signal line.
  • Apply To: (Close price, Open price, High price, Low price, Median price, Typical price, Weighted price).
  • Color Positive Trend: Background color for an uptrend.
  • Color Negative Trend: Background color for a downtrend.
  • Color Neutral Trend: Background color for a neutral trend.
  • Print all plots?: By default, only the indicator values for up to two weeks are drawn. If you want more values, from the beginning of the bars, you will need to use the "true" value (see notes).


How to use the indicator

It works like any other Metatrader indicator that is dragged and dropped onto the chart.
Conclusion

This indicator is a useful tool for traders who use the MACD indicator. It makes it easy to identify bullish, bearish, and neutral trends in real time.

Notes

  1. Due to high resource consumption and fast execution, it is recommended to use the parameter "Print all plots? = false". This will limit the values obtained by the indicator to a maximum of two weeks (or the bars defined in your Metatrader Options).
  2. The restriction to 400 bars is because a market trader usually needs quick visual data, hence this limitation. (Please leave any comments on this matter in the corresponding section). In any case, if you want to overcome this limitation momentarily, you can also use the free tool mentioned in the first note to use it from the bars where you are interested to the current time, both tools were developed to be compatible.
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Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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Stoch Color Indicator
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator with Coloring This indicator colors the background according to the trend of the indicator. The indicator colors the background according to the value of the stochastic oscillator, whether it is an uptrend or a downtrend. The background color is determined by the parameters of the stochastic oscillator, painting only the last 400 bars (see notes). Parameters that you can modify: %K Period : The %K period %D Period: The %D period Slowing: The slowing period Price Field : Lo
ADX Color Indicator
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicators
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator that colors the background according to whether the trend is up or down. The ADXColor indicator is a technical indicator that measures the strength of a trend. The background color of the indicator is determined by its parameters and only paints the last 400 bars. The parameters you can modify are: Period: The time period of the ADX indicator. Trend Level: The minimum level that the ADX indicator must reach to be considered a bullish or bearish
AlarmLIne
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicators
Trendline Breakout Alert Description: This indicator triggers an alarm (sound, alert or notification) when the price breaks a trendline, either above or below it. Parameters: Names of the trendlines. : Comma-separated names of the trendlines (Make sure your trendline name does not have spaces at the beginning and is exact). Value over/under the line (E.g.: 0.03% or 500 pips). : Value that defines a margin above/below the trendline before triggering the alarm, can be given in percentage or pips,
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