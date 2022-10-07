TT MACD on off button indicator

MACD EXPLANATION

  • Moving average convergence divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential moving averages (EMA's) of a price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.
  • macd is one of the best momentum indicators 
  • macd is used by a lot of professional traders
  • when it comes to continuous trade macd is the best choice 
  • if used properly even a newbie trade can get more than a 70% win rate based on my experience

ABOUT THIS INDICATOR

  • This is the first-ever made macd indicator that has the toggle feature
  • TT MACD on-off button indicator is created with a new and innovative technology 
  • with just a single click you can make the macd visible and with another click, you can hide the indicator
  • this indicator helps you to keep the chart clean and organized 
  • if needed the settings can be changed 
  • if needed you can change even the colors 

HOW TO USE

  • Download the indicator from the mql5 market
  • open the navigation bar 
  • right click the "TT MACD on off button indicator" then 'click attach to chart'
  • once the indicator is attached to the charts an on/off button will appear in the chart 
  • if you click that button the indicator will appear on the chart and if you click the button again the chart will disappear from the chart

LIMITED TIME DISCOUNT 

NORMAL PRICE IS $99 DISCOUNTED PRICE IS $30 ONLY


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Srikrishna B R
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Are you looking for a reliable support-resistant indicator to help you trade? Look no further! Our support resistance indicator is designed to make your trading experience easier and more efficient. With our indicator, you can find high-probability support and resistant zones and stay on top of the market, so you can take high-probability trades. Try it now and see the difference! support and resistance is the key element in trading just by identifying support and resistance correctly and using
TT Bollinger Bands on off button indicator
Srikrishna B R
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The Bollinger Band is a strategy that has become one of the most useful tools for spotlighting extreme short-term price moves. Bollinger Bands consist of a centerline and two price channels or bands above and below it. The centerline is typically a   simple moving average   while the price channels are the standard deviations of the stock being studied. The bands expand and contract as the   price action   of an issue becomes volatile (expansion) or becomes bound into a tight trading pattern (c
TT Ichimoku on off button indicator
Srikrishna B R
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The Ichimoku indicator is an entire system by itself with an amazing win rate many traders feel that the chart looks like a mess when we add the indicator to the chart this is because there are too many elements present in the indicator  we have a solution for that now "TT Ichimoku on off button indicator"  ABOUT THIS INDICATOR This is an Ichimoku indicator that has the toggle feature separately for every element ie. Kumo cloud button, kijun button, etc...  you can also hide/show the indicator
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