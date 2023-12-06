Peynex Pivots

Pivots Indicator

Traders have been using this indicator for a long time, but the main difference or might better call it betterment applied to well known pivots indicator is that you can change how the pivot can be illustrated.

There are two ways to get the pivots on the chart. you can use either number of candles or the movement of the market using points of retracement.

you can find out more on the video.

furthermore pivots lines can be drawn to see the possible support and resistance prices while trading.

we recommend you use this indicator twice on the chart to better understand the moves. one indicator to show minor or short moves and the other indicator to get the major or long moves. It is clear that major pivots can act as better support and resistance.

join our channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/peynex Any questions 

contact me in private

telegram/instagram support @peynex

