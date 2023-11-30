Consolidation detect ICT
- Indicators
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Minh Truong PhamHello, my name is Pham and I am a programmer and trader! At here, I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader.
I will try:
+ Provide best tools base on my 5 years experience as a trader and 10 years as a programmer.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 November 2023
- Activations: 5
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range.
When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money.
This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolidation zone is formed or when it ends.The identification of consolidation zones plays a crucial role in ICT's strategies. For example, in the 2022 entry.