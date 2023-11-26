Magnet Draw MT4
- Utilitaires
- Phongwiroon Khompradit
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 15 février 2025
Emulate TradingView drawing experience with magnet snap to the nearest price.
Supported drawing tools:
- Vertical Line
- Horizontal Line
- Trend Line
- Horizontal Ray (Angle Trend Line)
- Fibonacci Retracement
- Rectangle
Input:
Threshold (px) : The distance in pixel unit to snap the crosshair to the nearest price.
Crosshair color: The color of crosshair.
Feel free to write the review, request more features or report bugs.
It is very good!, but could I download it on Mac? It seems "no response".