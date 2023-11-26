Magnet Draw MT4



Emulate TradingView drawing experience with magnet snap to the nearest price.







Supported drawing tools:

Vertical Line Horizontal Line Trend Line Horizontal Ray (Angle Trend Line) Fibonacci Retracement Rectangle



Input:





Threshold (px) : The distance in pixel unit to snap the crosshair to the nearest price.

Crosshair color: The color of crosshair.



Feel free to write the review, request more features or report bugs.