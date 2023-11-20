SX Currency Strength MT4

SX Currency Strength indicator allows users to analyze currency strength through a selected period, with results resetting periodically and accumulating thereafter.

It displays the historical relative strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD and NZD) across a selected timeframe. Assessing a currency's relative strength aids in evaluating its performance against a basket of other currencies.

Users can select to visualize relative strength of the currencies in the shape of a scatter plot, offering deeper insights into currency performance evolution.

Modules:

The indicator consists of 3 modules:

Trailing Relative Strength graph

Strength Meter Panel

Displays the currency strength meter on a panel.

Relative Strength Scatter Plot

This graph illustrates a currency's relative strength compared to its previous value, providing insights into its strength evolution.

The graph is divided into four areas for quick interpretation:

Strong: Positive relative strength (bullish) greater than the previous period's value.

Improving: Negative relative strength (bearish) greater than the previous period's value.

Weakening: Positive relative strength (bullish) lower than the previous period's value.

Weak: Negative relative strength (bearish) lower than the previous period's value.

#Tags: Currency Strength, Currency Relative Strength, Advanced Currency Strength, Best Currency Strength, Strength Meter, Scatter Plot

DISCLAIMER: Please notice that we do not provide any financial advice. We only provide tools for anyone interested in improving their trading.

