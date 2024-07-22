SuperTrend Classic

The classic SuperTrend indicator. The best indicator to define trends and small-scale trend changes in any pair and time frame. It is set up in exactly the same way as the TradinView indicator, and can be adjusted and complemented with other indicators to create profitable strategies or expert advisors, or used individually to profit from the market.

Based on the average volatility of the last candles and the price movement, it draws a green line below the price if an bullish microtrend is identified, which becomes a red line above the price if a trend change is identified . It is recommended to combine it with a long EMA, of about 100 - 500 periods to identify the major trend, and operate in its favor.

Parameters:

- ATR Period: Number of previous candles that will be taken into account for the calculation of volatility.

- ATR Multiplier: The higher the value, the greater the distance between the SuperTrend range and the price.

A positive review is appreciated. Thank you. (:

Recommended products
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
Gold mcda ahp
Francisco Juan Cardenes Gil
Indicators
This indicator combines 5 market metrics into a single score ( GOLD SCORE , from 0 to 100) using a mathematical decision-making methodology called AHP (Analytic Hierarchy Process) . Indicator Composition Trend (EMA 21/55): Evaluates price direction relative to moving averages. Momentum (RSI 13): Measures market speed and overbought/oversold conditions. MACD (8, 21, 5): Analyzes momentum strength and crossovers. Volume (SMA 20): Compares current volume against its recent average. Trend Strength (
PipFinite Energy Beam
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.94 (17)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs a
Volume Profile Pro MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Volume Profile Pro Indicator This indicator is the Volume Profile Pro tool, designed to help analyze "at which price level the most trading activity occurred." It comes with these additional special capabilities: 1. Display Modes Volume Profile (Standard): Shows the Total Volume at each price range to visualize key support and resistance zones. Delta / Money Flow: Shows the "difference" between Buy and Sell pressure ( Buy vs Sell ) to indicate who controls the market at that price. You can choos
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator based on tick-spread imbalance. TF: Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1). Pair: Compatible with Forex, indices, gold, and CFDs (auto-adjustment for JPY pairs, Gold, CFDs). Settings: TickWindow (200) – tick observation window SpreadWeight (1.5) – spread weighting factor NormalizationPeriod (20) – normalization period (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – alert thresholds AlertCooldown (300s) – alert cooldown period Conclusion: The Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 detect
SX Currency Strength MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Currency Strength indicator allows users to analyze currency strength through a selected period, with results resetting periodically and accumulating thereafter. It displays the historical relative strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD and NZD) across a selected timeframe. Assessing a currency's relative strength aids in evaluating its performance against a basket of other currencies. Users can select to visualize relative strength of the currencies in the shap
ClarityRenko
Derrick Njagi Bundi
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator builds ultra-smooth Renko bricks directly from the 1-minute timeframe, giving scalpers a clean and reliable price structure without noise or lag. It’s designed for real-time trading , where timing and clarity are key. Each Renko brick reflects live market data, ensuring that every shift in price action is visible and tradable. How It Works: This Renko engine runs off live M1 price ticks , meaning your chart reflects true momentum and structure not lagging, aggregated price bars.
Wedge Pattern MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
English This indicator acts as an advanced chart analysis assistant for traders who love trading Chart Patterns. It is designed to reduce the burden of visual analysis and increase accuracy in making a profit. Main features of this indicator from a practical usage perspective: 1. Automated Pattern Detection Saves time and reduces bias: You don't need to manually draw trendlines. The indicator will search for price swings (Pivot High/Low) and automatically draw Rising Wedge and Falling Wedge stru
PipFinite Razor Scalper
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.4 (47)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
TradeStatistics
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
The trading statistics indicator notifies the trader of the aggregate income of the trading account for different time intervals. The indicator has wide display settings on the graph. There is a choice of one of the two display languages on the chart- English and Russian. Settings Indicator language (ENG, RUS) - Select the language to display on the chart; To control the magic (-1: any magic) - Entering the Magic for control (-1: any Magic); Angle of indicator tie - Selecting the angle of the c
Sniper Zones Pro
Thepphawut Piampuechana
Indicators
ตัวบ่งชี้ Sniper Zones Pro - คำอธิบายการใช้งาน ตัว บ่งชี้ Sniper Zones Pro ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้ผู้ซื้อขายระบุ "โซน" ราคาที่สำคัญและจุดเข้า/ออกที่แม่นยำสำหรับการซื้อขายได้อย่างรวดเร็ว โดยมุ่งหวังที่จะเพิ่มผลกำไรสูงสุดหรือจำกัดความเสี่ยง ตัวบ่งชี้ทำงานโดยคำนวณและแสดงระดับราคาตามค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่ถ่วงน้ำหนักเชิงเส้น (LWMA) และให้คำแนะนำในการทำกำไร (TP) และหยุดการขาดทุน (SL) แบบไดนามิก ส่วนประกอบและหลักการทำงาน: การคำนวณระดับราคา: เส้นหลัก (L2 - จุดเข้า): เส้นสีแดงนี้แสดง ค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่ถ่วงน้
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator alerts about Heiken Ashi Smoothed color changes. As a bonus it can also scan for Hull Moving Average trend (color) changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful trading system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitor every time frame,
Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots for MT4
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots Automatically record every trade with a screenshot of the exact moment Journaling your trades is the habit every mentor recommends and almost nobody keeps, because doing it by hand is slow and easy to skip. A written diary can note the numbers, but it can never show what the chart actually looked like at the instant you entered or exited, which is exactly where the lesson lives. Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots does it for you, automatically, for the w
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Support and Resistance Zones MultiTimeframe
Mohamed Gamal Abdelnasser Yous Hashesh
Indicators
A powerful indicator that highlights key market zones and helps traders identify potential opportunities across multiple timeframes. Designed for clarity and efficiency, it provides real-time alerts to keep you informed of important price levels. Key Features: Works on multiple timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Customizable zone colors for each timeframe. Real-time alerts and notifications when price reaches significant zones. Automatically manages chart objects to keep your wo
Currency Quote
Bott Consulting Group
Indicators
Real-time trend, pricing, and volume details in the corner of the current chart. This indicator displays useful trend, pricing, and volume information in the corner of the current chart. With this indicator, you get real-time market trend, pricing (Ask, Bid, spread, Open, High, Low, change from previous bar Close), and volume (current, High, average). After the indicator is executed, you will see this real-time data in the upper right-hand corner of the chart or an alert indicating that an error
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
MFI dashboard MTF
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe Money Flow Index: data on the selected Symbols: compare the current market trends The indicator displays  MTF (Money Flow Index) indicator  data from all selected timeframes and Symbols in a single table , which allows you to quickly analyze current market price trends . My   multifunctional utility : 66+ features  |   Contact me  for any questions  |   MT5 version Each Symbol can be customized: removed / replaced. You can add up to 40 Symbols. Panel can be moved to any place o
EZT Trade History
Tibor Rituper
Indicators
EZT Trade History This is a great tool to analyze past trades or follow current ongoing trades, especially when you using an EA to manage your transactions. You will see the exact candle where the trade was opened and closed. Collapsible floating panel on the chart, free to move anywhere with your mouse. When you using multiple EA’s with different magic numbers, you have 5 options to separate those trades, so you will know which EA opened specific transactions. You can set the day limits how fa
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Currencies Gold Momentum Flow Dashboard
Regidor Ilagan Tumbaga
Indicators
URGENCY “Limited launch pricing” “Price increases after version 2.0” Currencies Gold Momentum Flow Dashboard  — See Market Strength Instantly A powerful all-in-one dashboard that shows real-time momentum across multiple timeframes (M5–D1) for forex and gold. Multi-timeframe ROC analysis Built-in trade signals (alignment & momentum shifts) Currency strength meter Heatmap for instant trend recognition Alerts + one-click pair switching Stop switching charts — see the entire market in
ACeADXplusKeltner
Alberto Cejudo
Indicators
This is a very useful Oscillator based on ADX Crosses plus Double Keltner Channels Crosses too (evolution from my own indicators/oscillator ACE ADXCrosses and ACE ADXCrossOnChart). Features Colored histogram shows D+/D- crosses on trend (green up/salmon down or without trend (white) based on ADX main (over ADXon level -ie. 24-). Signals (arrows) shows high probability orders (long/short) based on D+/D- crosses. Color line (green/salmon) shows ADX main less ADXon level (ie: ADX main - 24) for tr
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Candle Timer Countdown Pro for MT4
Kun Ming Xie
Indicators
Overview Candle Timer Countdown Pro for MT4 is a candlestick close countdown indicator for MetaTrader 4. It displays the time remaining until the current candle closes directly on the chart, paired with a circular progress arc so traders can understand the candle's current stage at a glance. Unlike basic countdown indicators that refresh only when a new tick arrives, this indicator uses server-time anchoring with local-clock interpolation. The countdown stays stable even when ticks are sparse, r
RSI Currency Strength Meter
Miroslav Stojic
Indicators
RSI Currency Strength Meter uses RSI (Relative Strength Index) to monitor how strong a currency is, or in other words, if it's being bought or sold by the majority compared to the other currencies. It displays the strength-lines of the currencies of the pair (base and counter currency of the chart) with changeable solid lines. Also, you can add up to five additional currencies to the "comparison pool". If you want to look and compare, for example, EUR, USD and JPY, it will only look at the EURUS
Golden Targets
Nor El Isslem Rettab
Indicators
The Golden Target Indicator   is a forex trading tool that displays important market levels on the charts. These levels include: buy and sell areas, overbought and oversold levels, extreme levels, reversal levels and middle level. The price will most likely react at these levels so plan your forex trades accordingly. The   Golden Target Indicator   fits all kinds of timeframes and currency pairs. It is displayed directly on the main trading chart. The default settings can be modified directly fr
AIS Trading Levels Intraday
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator is designed to determine the time of the greatest trading activity within a day. After this calculation, the indicator builds the most significant trading levels. Comparing these levels with actual price action can provide information about the strength and direction of market trends. Features of the indicator Timeframe must be below D1. Recommended timeframes: M15, M30 and H1. Timeframes above H1 can give a very rough picture. And the use of timeframes below M15 can lead to sho
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
4.33 (3)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
More from author
ATR Stop Loss
Eduardo Mellado Monge
Indicators
For all temporalities and all charts. Based on the ATR indicator. Calculates and draws on the chart the appropriate points to place Stop Loss or Take Profit according to the current market volatility. The following inputs can be adjusted for a more customized use of the indicator: ATR_Period: number of previous candles to be taken into account for the calculation. ATR_Multiplier: Number by which the ATR will be multiplied to draw the points on the chart. A low multiplier will mean a high risk a
FULL Donchian Channel
Eduardo Mellado Monge
Indicators
Donchian Channel – Customizable Indicator for MT4 This indicator draws the Donchian Channels cleanly and effectively, perfect for identifying breakouts, trends, and ranges. Fully customizable – easily adjust colors, period, and line styles from the input settings. Designed for both manual trading and as a base for automated strategies (EAs) . Ideal for traders seeking a powerful, flexible visual tool to enhance their decision-making.
Pivot Points Adjustable
Eduardo Mellado Monge
Indicators
Pivot Points MT4 – Automatic Support and Resistance with Professional Accuracy Unlock structured technical analysis with Pivot Points MT4 , the ultimate indicator that automatically draws key resistance (R1, R2, R3) and support (S1, S2, S3) levels based on the previous day’s price data. Designed for traders who demand clarity, discipline, and a tactical edge in every session. What does this indicator do? Automatically calculates and plots daily Pivot Point levels. Clearly shows: Central pivot
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review