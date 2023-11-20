SX Currency Strength MT4
- Indicatori
- Mojtaba Sarikhani
- Versione: 1.20
- Aggiornato: 3 marzo 2024
- Attivazioni: 7
SX Currency Strength indicator allows users to analyze currency strength through a selected period, with results resetting periodically and accumulating thereafter.
It displays the historical relative strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD and NZD) across a selected timeframe. Assessing a currency's relative strength aids in evaluating its performance against a basket of other currencies.
Users can select to visualize relative strength of the currencies in the shape of a scatter plot, offering deeper insights into currency performance evolution.
Modules:
The indicator consists of 3 modules:
- Trailing Relative Strength graph
The Currency Strength indicator empowers users to analyze currency strength across a chosen period, with results resetting periodically and accumulating thereafter.
- Strength Meter Panel
Displays the currency strength meter on a panel.
- Relative Strength Scatter Plot
This graph illustrates a currency's relative strength compared to its previous value, providing insights into its strength evolution.
The graph is divided into four areas for quick interpretation:
Strong: Positive relative strength (bullish) greater than the previous period's value.
Improving: Negative relative strength (bearish) greater than the previous period's value.
Weakening: Positive relative strength (bullish) lower than the previous period's value.
Weak: Negative relative strength (bearish) lower than the previous period's value.
DISCLAIMER: Please notice that we do not provide any financial advice. We only provide tools for anyone interested in improving their trading.
