Supply and Demand Zones Finder

whenever a new zone is created or when the price enters a specific zone.

This indicator integrates with any timeframe and chart or currency pair, ensuring its versatility across your trading endeavors. Supply & Demand Zones Finder(SDZF) indicator seamlessly identifies proven supply and demand zones, areas where price has consistently found support or resistance.

This powerful Indicator canon mobile





Key Features:



Five Types of Zones:

Proven: Confirmed areas of strong supply and demand.

Confirmed areas of strong supply and demand. Verified: Rigorously validated zones for added confidence.

Rigorously validated zones for added confidence. Untested: Potential zones awaiting market confirmation.

Potential zones awaiting market confirmation. Turncoat(broken) : Zones where the market structure has been breached.

: Zones where the market structure has been breached. Weak: Areas signaling potential changes in supply and demand dynamics.

Receive instant alerts, emails, and push notifications whenever a new zone is created .

. Receive instant alerts, emails, and push notifications when the price enters a specific zone .



. Tailor the notification settings to suit your preferences. Modify and adjust alerts anytime, ensuring you stay informed without being overwhelmed.

Take control of your visual experience. Customize the color schemes and other input settings to align with your trading environment and personal preferences.

This indicator is designed to seamlessly operate on any timeframe and across all currency pairs and charts.































