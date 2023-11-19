Supply and Demand Zones Finder

4
This powerful Indicator can automatically identify supply and demand zones and send you alerts, email and push notification on mobile whenever a new zone is created or when the price enters a specific zone.

This indicator integrates with any timeframe and chart or currency pair, ensuring its versatility across your trading endeavors. Supply & Demand Zones Finder(SDZF) indicator seamlessly identifies proven supply and demand zones, areas where price has consistently found support or resistance.


Key Features:

Five Types of Zones:

  • Proven: Confirmed areas of strong supply and demand.
  • Verified: Rigorously validated zones for added confidence.
  • Untested: Potential zones awaiting market confirmation.
  • Turncoat(broken) : Zones where the market structure has been breached.
  • Weak: Areas signaling potential changes in supply and demand dynamics.
Customizable Notifications:
  • Receive instant alerts, emails, and push notifications whenever a new zone is created.
  • Receive instant alerts, emails, and push notifications when the price enters a specific zone.
  • Tailor the notification settings to suit your preferences. Modify and adjust alerts anytime, ensuring you stay informed without being overwhelmed.
Color and Input Settings:
  • Take control of your visual experience. Customize the color schemes and other input settings to align with your trading environment and personal preferences.

If you require assistance with configuring email and push mobile notifications on your mobile device, please don't hesitate to reach out. I would be delighted to set those up for you.


This indicator is designed to seamlessly operate on any timeframe and across all currency pairs and charts. 









Reviews 1
Sadrudden Akmal Bin Mustaffa
203
Sadrudden Akmal Bin Mustaffa 2025.04.30 16:00 
 

good shved snr indicator, the alert notification for price enter a zone on chart is right , not like other shved indicator that send alert on every snr (weak,unverified,turncoat,verified,proven) even though i only turn on only for verified zone and proven zone that shown on chart

Recommended products
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Range Predictor MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing the   Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges!   Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor   brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time,   predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range   forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the   Range Predictor   is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the ma
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Experts
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Swing High Low Detector
Maharshi Bhaveshkumar Choksi
Indicators
This is an high accuracy indicator for finding swing highs and lows. User can customize this indicator to send alerts as well as popups on their charts and other devices. Way to Use: Attach indicator to chart. It will calculate the past swings and display on screen Customize parameters according to your preference regarding max past records to track. To create alert enable "Alert Allowed" option to dynamically send alert to your devices when any swings are formed as well as triggered. Another
Gann Angles end Box MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does no
Volume Delta Candles
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Volume Delta Candles offer a straightforward way to analyze trading activity within each candle, making it easier to see what's happening without needing an extra volume indicator. This tool uses lower timeframe or real-time data to show the percentage of buying and selling volume within a candle as a colored bar. Make sure you understand Volume and Volume Delta before jumping in. If you’re not sure, reach out to me first for a quick rundown. But if you're already familiar, you're good to go! Ke
Scalping strategy MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The   MT5 Scalping Strategies indicator   is a professional trend-following tool designed to detect high-precision market reversals using   Trailing Stop-Loss logic . It works best on volatile markets such as   Gold (XAUUSD) ,   Nasdaq (NAS100) , and   DAX (GER40) . Complete User Guide Recommendations works on all symbols and timeframes. For best results, it performs exceptionally well on volatile markets such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, NAS100, DAX30, BTCUSD and XAUUSD (Gold), especially on M30,
Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT5 is a professional dashboard indicator that automatically scans multiple symbols and timeframes for Japanese candlestick patterns in real time. Instead of opening dozens of charts manually, you can monitor the entire market from one clean scanner panel. The indicator helps you quickly find bullish and bearish candlestick setups, check the active timeframe, and switch directly to the chart where the pattern appeared. This tool is designed for trad
Trend Precision
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
LT Support and Resistance Generator
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
LT Support Resistance - Identify Support and Resistance Levels 100% Automatically Are you tired of wasting time drawing support and resistance lines manually? Or frustrated because you always miss that one crucial level? LT Support Resistance was developed to eliminate this chore by automatically identifying and plotting the most relevant zones for your asset across multiple timeframes simultaneously. == INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION OF CRITICAL LEVELS == Instead of drawing lines manually (which is sub
Gold SR Power Assistant for Prop Firms
Humberto Carlos Mateus Ribeiro
Experts
Gold Support Resistance Power Assistant Short Description Semi-manual trading assistant for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. Displays support and resistance zones, detects RSI divergences and allows order execution with on-chart buttons. Full Description Overview Gold Support Resistance Power Assistant is a semi-manual Expert Advisor for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It calculates and displays support and resistance zones, detects RSI divergences and provides an interface with buttons to execute
Volume Profile Fibo Confluence
Yannick Dupont
Indicators
What if you could finally SEE where the market really wants to go? Most traders watch price. Pros watch VOLUME — where the money was actually traded. Volume Profile Fibo Confluence puts that reading right in front of you, in plain language, no jargon. WHAT YOU SEE ON YOUR CHART • The POC, the most-traded price: the market's natural magnet • The value area (VAH / VAL): the "house" where price spends its time • Automatic Fibonacci retracement + the golden pocket • Low-volume nodes
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.31 (16)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Ama
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Grid Trading MT5
Waseem Raza
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading (For Hedging Account Type Only) When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings.
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available A single entry taken without higher timeframe context can cost more than this entire toolkit. That is the exact problem CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal was built to remove. On August 26, 2026, the price adjusts from $129 to $149 . The $20 difference after that date will never be as expensive as one blind trade, but there is no reason you should pay it. Secure the complete structure
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
More from author
Trade Assistant Panel
Md Sakhawat Hossain
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade Assistant Panel: Your Optimal Trading Ally "The Trade Assistant Panel" is a graphical tool for traders aiming to simplify and enhance their trading experience. It streamlines order execution and management, allowing you to focus on market analysis and decision-making. With just a few clicks, you can initiate various order types, ensuring that you always have full control over your trading strategy: Buy Orders Sell Orders Buy Stop Orders Buy Limit Orders Sell Stop Orders Sell Limit Orders Y
FREE
Donchian Channel Indicator
Md Sakhawat Hossain
Indicators
Harness the Power of Donchian Channels for Trend Trading The Donchian Channel Indicator may your key to precision trading. With Donchian channels, you'll gain insights into market volatility, breakouts, and overbought/oversold conditions.  This winning strategy is named after its developer, Richard Donchian. How Does the Donchian Strategy Work? The upper band represents the previous period's highest high;  The lower band represents the previous period's lowest Low;  The centre band reflects
FREE
Smart Trade and Order Manager
Md Sakhawat Hossain
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Smart Trade and Order Manager: An Essential Tool for Precision Trading Smart Trade and Order Manager is your trusted trading assistant, meticulously designed to simplify and streamline your trading operations. It empowers traders by enabling swift order execution and effortless order management, allowing you to dedicate your valuable time to in-depth market analysis and decision-making. With just a few clicks, you can initiate various order types, ensuring you are always in control of your tradi
FREE
All Currency Strength Live
Md Sakhawat Hossain
Indicators
Tired of information overload when analyzing forex currency strength? Introducing "All Currency Strength Live", the ultimate dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading life. This innovative tool provides a clear, concise overview of the strength of all major currencies, empowering you to make informed trading decisions with ease. With "All Currency Strength Live,"  you gain access to real-time insights into both price and volume strength across all major currencies. No mor
Filter:
Sadrudden Akmal Bin Mustaffa
203
Sadrudden Akmal Bin Mustaffa 2025.04.30 16:00 
 

good shved snr indicator, the alert notification for price enter a zone on chart is right , not like other shved indicator that send alert on every snr (weak,unverified,turncoat,verified,proven) even though i only turn on only for verified zone and proven zone that shown on chart

Reply to review