Supply and Demand Zones Finder
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 6
This powerful Indicator can automatically identify supply and demand zones and send you alerts, email and push notification on mobile whenever a new zone is created or when the price enters a specific zone.
Key Features:
If you require assistance with configuring email and push mobile notifications on your mobile device, please don't hesitate to reach out. I would be delighted to set those up for you.
This indicator integrates with any timeframe and chart or currency pair, ensuring its versatility across your trading endeavors. Supply & Demand Zones Finder(SDZF) indicator seamlessly identifies proven supply and demand zones, areas where price has consistently found support or resistance.
Key Features:
Five Types of Zones:
- Proven: Confirmed areas of strong supply and demand.
- Verified: Rigorously validated zones for added confidence.
- Untested: Potential zones awaiting market confirmation.
- Turncoat(broken) : Zones where the market structure has been breached.
- Weak: Areas signaling potential changes in supply and demand dynamics.
- Receive instant alerts, emails, and push notifications whenever a new zone is created.
- Receive instant alerts, emails, and push notifications when the price enters a specific zone.
- Tailor the notification settings to suit your preferences. Modify and adjust alerts anytime, ensuring you stay informed without being overwhelmed.
- Take control of your visual experience. Customize the color schemes and other input settings to align with your trading environment and personal preferences.
If you require assistance with configuring email and push mobile notifications on your mobile device, please don't hesitate to reach out. I would be delighted to set those up for you.
This indicator is designed to seamlessly operate on any timeframe and across all currency pairs and charts.
good shved snr indicator, the alert notification for price enter a zone on chart is right , not like other shved indicator that send alert on every snr (weak,unverified,turncoat,verified,proven) even though i only turn on only for verified zone and proven zone that shown on chart