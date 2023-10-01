Mean Reversion High Win Rate

This is an high win rate mean reversion strategy that can be traded on most markets including: forex pairs, stocks indices, single stocks, bonds and several commodities. This Expert Advisor is built on robust and proven to work trading principles and statistical rules, no BS. Back test and optimize the Expert Advisor on Your target market. Run the EA on several uncorrelated markets to achieve a better diversified portfolio and reliable performance and returns. Based on the results of optimization and backtest of Your traded market, do a forecast simulation test of the most probable outcome. Set Your risk per trade to match Your desired drowdawn and performance and set Your traded lots size accordingly in Your live strategy. If You take care of this part to calibrate Your risk and will trade the strategy on a small basket of uncorrelated instruments You put the statistical chances all in Your favor. If You like the product write a review.





This is not financial advise and It's for educational and entertainment purpose only. Any decision to trade is strictly personal and past performance are not meant to predict future results.



