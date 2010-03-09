Triplewave Momentum Pro

Hello, traders! I am Quant Pulse, the most sophisticated multi-timeframe trend confirmation Expert Advisor ever designed. My specialty? Precision trend trading across multiple markets with unwavering accuracy. I trade GOLD (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD with surgical precision, bringing you consistent trading opportunities by harnessing the power of triple timeframe analysis.

What Makes Me Special?

I am a trend confirmation EA, meticulously engineered to eliminate false signals and capture only the highest-probability trades. With over 15 years of algorithmic trading expertise embedded in my code, I have been optimized to near perfection. My creators have distilled their deep market knowledge into a powerful system that analyzes three timeframes simultaneously—M15, H1, and H4—ensuring every trade is backed by triple confirmation.

Unlike ordinary EAs that jump into trades based on single timeframe signals, I wait patiently for all three timeframes to align. This means fewer trades, but dramatically higher win rates. Quality over quantity is my mantra. When I signal a trade, you can trust it's been validated across multiple time horizons.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity

I am versatile and incredibly easy to use. Simply attach me to your XAUUSD or GBPUSD chart, configure your lot size and risk parameters, and watch me identify perfect trend entries. No complex configurations, no confusing indicators on your screen—just pure, intelligent trading automation.

My advanced dashboard keeps you informed in real-time, displaying:

Current trend direction across all timeframes

Open positions and daily profit/loss

Risk management status

All key trading parameters at a glance

Built-In Protection

I come equipped with institutional-grade risk management:

Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit - Automatically calculated for optimal risk-reward

Trailing Stop Technology - Locks in profits as trends develop

Daily Loss Limiter - Protects your capital with automatic shutdown if daily limits are reached

Magic Number Isolation - Operates independently from other EAs without interference

Maximum Trade Limits - Prevents overtrading and excessive exposure

My Trading Philosophy

I don't trade every day because my focus is on quality, not quantity. I patiently wait for perfect market conditions when all three timeframes—M15, H1, and H4—confirm the same directional bias. This disciplined approach filters out market noise and false breakouts, capturing only the most reliable trend moves.

When price is above both my 50 EMA and 200 EMA on all three timeframes, I know the bulls are in control—time to BUY. When price is below both EMAs across all timeframes, the bears dominate—time to SELL. This triple-layer confirmation is what sets me apart from ordinary trend followers.





Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Account Requirements:

Minimum Initial Deposit: $500 (with 1:500 leverage)

Recommended Initial Deposit: $1,000+ (for optimal risk management)

Leverage: Minimum 1:100, 1:500 recommended

Minimum 1:100, Account Type: Both Hedging and Netting compatible

Broker Requirements:

Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, or any ECN/RAW spread broker

Spread: Low spread essential (under 2 pips for GBPUSD, under 30 cents for Gold)

Execution: ECN or STP execution preferred

ECN or STP execution preferred Slippage: Minimal slippage environment

Technical Requirements:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 operation and zero downtime

Connection: Stable internet with low latency to broker server

Stable internet with low latency to broker server Operating System: Windows or Linux VPS

Symbol Specifications:

GOLD (XAUUSD): 2 decimal pricing (e.g., 2045.67)

2 decimal pricing (e.g., 2045.67) GBPUSD: 5 decimal pricing standard

5 decimal pricing standard Both symbols must have proper historical data loaded

Position Sizing Guide

Conservative Approach:

Account Size GOLD Lot Size GBPUSD Lot Size $500 0.01 0.01 $1,000 0.02 0.03 $2,500 0.05 0.08 $5,000 0.10 0.15 $10,000 0.20 0.30

Aggressive Approach:

Account Size GOLD Lot Size GBPUSD Lot Size $500 0.02 0.02 $1,000 0.05 0.05 $2,500 0.10 0.12 $5,000 0.20 0.25 $10,000 0.40 0.50

Risk Rule: Never risk more than 2-3% of your account per trade.







