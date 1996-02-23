Choose Your Win Rate

This was an old idea that now became reality. We've been often asked how is the win rate of our trading systems. Well, the win rate is a statistical variable which depends on the R:R ratio plus any edge that can be obtained by filtering and execution. Given this Expert Advisor tries to identify the predominant trend and execute trades properly, You are given the choice to set the Win Rate You like most and when running a back test You can check how It will be respected in the results metrics. As always We've tried to make It the simplest to use for anyone. To optimize and back test it, pick a market, set Your desired winrate and test multiple time frames, eg. 15min-4h. Remember to include enough data to have reliable back test results. This EA can also be used to study the impact of different R:R ratio and Win Rate when applied to a trading strategy on specific markets.





This is not financial advise and It's for educational and entertainment purpose only. Any decision to trade is strictly personal and past performance are not meant to predict future results.



