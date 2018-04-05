Smart Robo

This is available on lowest price, price will further increase. Don't miss this opportunity. Buy it now. 

This expert adviser has been designed to be used on EURUSD pair. Recommended to use this EA with account balance of at least 200 USD.

This has been developed using best indicators RSI and Moving average. Moving average analyse the trend of the market and RSI indicator analyse the support and resistance. when both the signal is buy or Sell then only order is placed.

Market trend and support/resistance of price are key to make decision of buy or sell, which has been included in this EA.

The Smart Robot smartly closes the orders when it is in profit.

M1 period is used for getting the signals. You can test the same using M1. 

This EA will not work if your balance is less than 20  USD.

Your comment/review are most welcomed to improve this EA.


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