Breakout and Trend Following Trading System EA

1

This is a breakout and trend following trading system. This kind of systems try to exploit price momentum and trend persistence. As all trend following systems It is best traded on a basket of uncorrelated instruments such as: forex pairs, equity indices, energy commodities such as oil and gas, industrial metals such as copper and nickel, precious metals such as gold and silver. This kind of trading systems and style has been made famous by the notorious Turtle's Traders which obtained wonderful results just trading systems like this one. As a trend following and breakout system the equity curve is less regular than a mean reversion system and the win rate is lower but the winning trades are bigger than the loser ones and the overall gains are usually higher on the long run if traded on the proper markets. This system is a good companion to run along a mean reversion system to further diversify the systems portfolio and to maximize the chances of success. As with all trading systems, optimization and back testing on Your target markets is mandatory.


This is not financial advise and It's for educational and entertainment purpose only. Any decision to trade is strictly personal and past performance are not meant to predict future results.


More from author
Choose Your Win Rate
Luca Norfo
Experts
This was an old idea that now became reality. We've been often asked how is the win rate of our trading systems. Well, the win rate is a statistical variable which depends on the R:R ratio plus any edge that can be obtained by filtering and execution. Given this Expert Advisor tries to identify the predominant trend and execute trades properly, You are given the choice to set the Win Rate You like most and when running a back test You can check how It will be respected in the results metrics. As
FREE
Universal Market Supply Demand Trading System
Luca Norfo
Experts
This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find whi
Breakout and Trend Following Trading System
Luca Norfo
1 (1)
Experts
This is a breakout and trend following trading system. This kind of systems try to exploit price momentum and trend persistence. As all trend following systems It is best traded on a basket of uncorrelated instruments such as: forex pairs, equity indices, energy commodities such as oil and gas, industrial metals such as copper and nickel, precious metals such as gold and silver. This kind of trading systems and style has been made famous by the notorious Turtle's Traders which obtained wonderfu
Fractal Supply Demand Robot Trader
Luca Norfo
3 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find whi
Mean Reversion High Win Rate
Luca Norfo
Experts
This is an high win rate mean reversion strategy that can be traded on most markets including: forex pairs, stocks indices, single stocks, bonds and several commodities. This Expert Advisor is built on robust and proven to work trading principles and statistical rules, no BS. Back test and optimize the Expert Advisor on Your target market. Run the EA on several uncorrelated markets to achieve a better diversified portfolio and reliable performance and returns. Based on the results of optimizatio
Emperor Fedor Beat the Market
Luca Norfo
1 (1)
Experts
A video talks better than many images. We've back tested Fedor, our " last Emperor"  Expert Advisor, on the top traded currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, JPYUSD), on Stocks Indices (Nasdaq 100, S&P 500), on single stocks and even on commodities (Gold, Oil). We've backtested 15min, 30min, 1H timeframes for the last 20 years. Download the demo version and test it Yourself. Just choose a market, a time frame and a fixed lot size per trade (eg: base_lots=0.01) or a leverage multiple of the account bala
Quantum RSI Master
Luca Norfo
Experts
Quantum RSI Master is an Expert Advisor based on two principles existing in the financial markets, trend and mean reversion. The EA identifies the prevalent trend and executes trades only in the direction of the trend. It will buy on pullbacks levels and doing so aims to enter the position at a better price and will exit on movements in favor of the trade direction. This expert advisor is intended for experienced traders since the overall logic is fully configurable and less assisted than other
Parabolic SAR Trend Swing Scalp
Luca Norfo
Experts
Dual-mode operation: works perfectly as a scalper on M1–M15 and as a swing trader on H1–D1 Clean & proven strategy: Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acts as a dynamic trend filter while Parabolic SAR (pSAR) delivers razor-sharp entry and exit signals High win-rate scalping in ranging/choppy markets + excellent profit factor on strong trending moves No martingale, no grid, no dangerous averaging – pure price-action logic with strict risk management One-chart setup – runs on any symbol (Forex, In
Turtles Style Trend Following Trading System
Luca Norfo
Experts
Most traders buy oversold and sell overbought. This system does the exact opposite — on purpose. In strong trending markets, price can stay overbought or oversold for a very long time. We deliberately enter when the market is already “stretched” because that is exactly when the trend is strongest and most likely to continue. We put a tight Stop Loss (eg. 3 ATR) and hold the position till the trend ends. This is the same style of the famous Turtles traders.
MACD Trading System
Luca Norfo
Experts
MACD Momentum Rider – Expert Advisor Description “Simple. Clean. Relentless.” Core Concept Pure MACD momentum trading: Enter on the classic MACD/signal line crossover Let winners run with an ATR-based trailing stop Exit only on the opposite crossover – nothing else No filters, no moving averages, no RSI, no news filters. Just price momentum measured by MACD and disciplined risk management. Trading Rules (100% mechanical) BUY (Long) Signal MACD line crosses ABOVE Signal line → Market buy at open
Semiu Kilaso
1016
Semiu Kilaso 2024.02.05 15:18 
 

Totally useless EA, complete waste of money, I which I have an honest review like this, I would never have wasted my money on this piece of garbage. He said you have to optimize even with optimization its still useless, and will not work long term. the parameter is made such that you cannot try different settings, very limited settings in the parameters makes it difficult to try different scenarios. Do not waste your money on this EA, its not made to make any real profits, seems like child's play to me, total waste of money.

Luca Norfo
4490
Reply from developer Luca Norfo 2024.02.09 04:44
It seems You are publishing a lot of signals from many EAs run randomly and then keep on only the ones showing some results. That's not the way algo trading works. That way It will generates useless curve fitted and random results. You can spot it from unnatural 45 degrees equity curves. You should instead run optimization back tests for each EA on any specific market before and then assessing the risk per trade based on the obtained metrics with a forward simulation and only then deploying the strategy. Also an EA or a portfolio of EAs should be run on a basket of low correlated markets to achieve optimal and steady results in live trading. For example a breakout and trend following system like this will work well on an universe of instruments prone to breakouts such as oil, gas, nasdaq 100, single tech stocks, GBPUSD, XAUUSD. The resulting equity curves for each single market will be likely positive in the long term but quite irregular in the short term and the sum of all traded markets equity curves will achieve an overall smoother result. In brief that's the way any kind of realistic retail trading works.
Augustin
36
Augustin 2023.10.16 11:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luca Norfo
4490
Reply from developer Luca Norfo 2023.10.21 10:43
Glad You liked the Expert Advisor.
