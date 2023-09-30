Breakout and Trend Following Trading System EA

This is a breakout and trend following trading system. This kind of systems try to exploit price momentum and trend persistence. As all trend following systems It is best traded on a basket of uncorrelated instruments such as: forex pairs, equity indices, energy commodities such as oil and gas, industrial metals such as copper and nickel, precious metals such as gold and silver. This kind of trading systems and style has been made famous by the notorious Turtle's Traders which obtained wonderful results just trading systems like this one. As a trend following and breakout system the equity curve is less regular than a mean reversion system and the win rate is lower but the winning trades are bigger than the loser ones and the overall gains are usually higher on the long run if traded on the proper markets. This system is a good companion to run along a mean reversion system to further diversify the systems portfolio and to maximize the chances of success. As with all trading systems, optimization and back testing on Your target markets is mandatory.





This is not financial advise and It's for educational and entertainment purpose only. Any decision to trade is strictly personal and past performance are not meant to predict future results.



