NIP Trading

NIP Trading is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It works by using several different strategies at the same. Most of the strategies are trend following except for some trend reversal entry points which use Stop Orders when identified. Different strategies use different take profit and stop loss levels as well as trailing stop values, making the expert advisor very flexible to different market conditions.

  • No martingale.
  • No arbitrage.


Settings

  • All trades have stop loss.
  • Some trades have fixed take profit, others will use a trailing stop.
  • This is a long term EA, which does a lot of trades, but it will not trade every day.
  • It's less susceptible to spread and slippage since it catches strong market movements.
  • The EA trades mostly on H1 timeframe but it can also be used on other timeframes.


Expert parameters

The recommended input parameters for each currency will be available on the comments.

  • Look Back Period - the number of bars used for the indicator to look for important support/resistance points
  • Past Bars: Lag Period used to analyze market behavior
  • Hour to Start: Time to begin trading
  • Hour to Stop: Time to stop trading
  • Order Parameter 1: Parameter used to delete pending orders. Range: 1 - 50
  • Order Parameter 2: Parameter used to control the quantity of pending orders. Default: 20
  • Stop Loss Market (1, 2, 3): Stop Loss for market orders
  • Stop Loss Pending (1, 2, 3): Stop Loss for pending orders
  • Take Profit Market (1, 2, 3): Take Profit for market orders
  • Take Profit Pending (1, 2, 3): Take Profit for pending orders
  • Trailing (1, 2, 3): Trailing stop
  • Pending Distance (1, 2, 3): Distance to place pending orders
  • Points to Activate: Points to activate trailing stop
  • Distance Between Orders: Distance between orders
  • Keltner Filter: Keltner deviation used to filter
  • Keltner Period: Keltner period
  • Account Percent: Account percent used in each trade
  • Fixed lotsize: Set to 0 if you want to used account percent
  • Magic Number: Magic Number. If you want to use multiple currencies in one account set different values for each currency
  • Spread Filter: Spread Filter for market orders
  • Points to Pass: if non zero the EA will use Limit Orders to Open Positions;
  • GMT Broker: GMT of your broker;
  • Use Stop Orders: Use Stop Order strategy;


Recommended pairs

  • GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and USDCHF

You can find the recommended set on my blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/687485

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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