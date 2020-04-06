If you want set files (pre-programmed settings) please message me.

What is the Breakout Optimizer EA for MT4?

Let's be totally honest for one moment. Many of the products on MQL5 are very slippery promising crazy returns, sharing the most amazing backtests you have ever seen and so forth. But, they typically either overcomplicate how they actually work, or just outright lie in their description.

This bot is a breakout EA. It's for buying or selling when a range is broken in a time range of your choice. It is no miracle bot, but with some common sense, it can provide profits and is more than capable of driving a full on portfolio, just by itself.

If you want to just have a bot that promises you will be rich and nearly never have a losing trade, do not buy this. But, if you are looking for a bot with no deception, running on real price action that will actually work long-term. Then we might be in business.





My main selling point as a EA creator? Brutal honesty. I share my views and failings on my YouTube channel, including some embarrassing mistakes. MQL5 is full of scammers and people trying to deceive you. Maybe by being super honest i'm doing the same? But either way, I wish to bring something a little bit different to the table and maybe inspire more traders to open up!





What strategies can this bot pull off?

School Run: A strategy that capitalizes on the opening price movement in the DAX from 0915-0930. This was made famous and thought up by the legendary trader Tom Hougaard. If you are interested in learning more about this strategy, you should visit his website where he lists it in detail. This bot is simply a way to automate this type of strategy or any other range breakout strategy, as the strategy is designed for manual trading, any automated attempt will not necessarily have the same results. There is no affiliation with Tom. London Session: Focused on Forex trading during the London trading hours. 09-10:30 GBP/USD-EUR/USD Advanced School Run: This is very similar to School run and relies on the 0920-0925 candles, all disclaimers above apply. Opening Range Breakout: Targets the range of trading during the opening minutes and aims for subsequent breaks. 1530-1545 CET in Nasdaq for example Earnings Breakout or New Breakout: Designed for capturing moves that come as a result of an earnings announcement or timed news. This is at your OWN risk!

Note: These strategies are well-researched but are not a guarantee for profits. Past results do not indicate future performance.

Standard features?

Stop loss and take profit, either as a candle length, reverse entry or pip value Buffer zones for entry and break even Trailing profit options

Advanced features?

Ability to set TP as a ratio of SL. Advanced options to exit on extreme price action Ability to add to winning trades (I don't recommend using this) Ability to end trades at a set time and limit number of trades in a day Ability to have trades closed at daily or weekly highs/lows Instructions: You can add this to any chart and set the breakout parameters as desired The default time used in EA is your local server time. Hence you will need to change either the time or use GMT offset to get the desired result. If in doubt, check on the chart where the time will be shown. It will give a countdown to when the set-up is valid. Trust me when I say, there is no easy way for setting up time due to so many time zones. If you want a .set file. Ie a pre determined set-up. Then message me on here. I can offer NASDAQ, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD and school run strategies. All in theory are profitable and I can share backtests. But nothing crazy! If you find your own set-up that is profitable and backed by backtest. I'm willing to offer a free EA in return for such data. Bonus! Q&A that you should ask EVERY seller on this website Are you a real person, can I find you easily online? - A Yes, very easily. I can't just make a runner. Do you have live signals demonstrating the products and how much money do you have staked in it?- A Yes and some have been going on for over 7 months as of release. Current capital as of release at risk is 12k Euros Will you fix bugs if any are found- A Yes, so long as it is a bug and not a brand new feature. I'm open to new features, but please keep in mind this works already. Is this a Martingale, grid or some other type of trading bot that is designed to make a nice looking curve and lose rarely, but will end up in my crying when I lose all my money? A. No, it's 100% NOT

Disclaimer





You MUST, try this bot on DEMO before going to live. Make sure you really understand it Algo trading is not without risk. Putting in 0.1 lots instead of 0.01 lots can be the end of your account. Double, triple, quadruple check any inputs before moving this onto a live account. I can not be responsible for any losses or wins that you might incur. This bot has been thoroughly tested and you have the demo version and demo accounts to do your own testing with. If you are ever emotional, feeling down, depressed, excited. IE any form of mind state where you are not fully rational. I strongly recommend staying far away from any trading terminal. If you have any form of gambling addiction, do not trade. Find a new profession ,95% of traders lose for a reason. Don't have the ego to magically think you are part of the 5%.

Trading involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This product is for educational purposes and should not be considered financial advice.




