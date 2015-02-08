DartFX by WPR
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The 🎯 'DartFX by WPR' is an easy-to-set Expert Advisor.
- Williams Percentage Range
Williams %R, also known as the Williams Percent Range, is a type of momentum indicator that moves between 0 and -100 and measures overbought and oversold levels. The Williams %R may be used to find entry and exit points in the market. The indicator is very similar to the Stochastic oscillator and is used in the same way. It was developed by Larry Williams and it compares a stock’s closing price to the high-low range over a specific period, typically 14 days or periods.
M15 TF is one of the recommended to use.
SIGNAL since 1 June 2020: https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/765090
It is recommended to test in a Demo Account for at least 1 week. It is important to manage the High and Low levels of the market and create a strategy to reduce risk according to it. Be careful during news events, although the Buy Stop or Sell Stop could be useful for those situations but in ranging trends Limit Buy or Limit Sell orders work better.
I do not:
- provide guarantee or promise of profits
Good testing and Risk Management has to be made in order to get profits.
If you are looking for a faster Strategy, you can find GridMasterTrend x RISK https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50053