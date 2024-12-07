AMA Bands EA v2

I had this EA produced by an expert. No grid or martingale, just pure trend following.

The arrows of the indicator used on the chart indicate trading signals in trend following. You can find the indicator in the comments. My trading signal is generated when the indicated arrow direction changes. A trade is then kept open until the arrow direction changes again. If the arrow then changes in the opposite direction, the previous position must be closed automatically and a new position opened in the current arrow direction. I have also added a SL/TP, a trailing stop and a time filter.

The Expert Advisor (EA) uses the AMA Bands indicator. Use it when you expect a clear direction. Ideally, the EA should only be used when there is a clear price movement. A strong trending market is important.

Before you buy AMA Bands EA, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.