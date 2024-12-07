AMA Bands EA v2

5

I had this EA produced by an expert. No grid or martingale, just pure trend following.

The arrows of the indicator used on the chart indicate trading signals in trend following. You can find the indicator in the comments. My trading signal is generated when the indicated arrow direction changes. A trade is then kept open until the arrow direction changes again. If the arrow then changes in the opposite direction, the previous position must be closed automatically and a new position opened in the current arrow direction. I have also added a SL/TP, a trailing stop and a time filter.

The Expert Advisor (EA) uses the AMA Bands indicator. Use it when you expect a clear direction. Ideally, the EA should only be used when there is a clear price movement. A strong trending market is important.

Before you buy AMA Bands EA, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Reviews 1
GL0BUL
25
GL0BUL 2025.03.21 17:51 
 

Bonjour Mr Baltenperger, Votre produit est excellent en suivant vos directives j'ai réduit mes pertes et augmentez mon profit. Je continue a le tester sur plusieurs graphiques. Bien cordialement

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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GL0BUL
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GL0BUL 2025.03.21 17:51 
 

Bonjour Mr Baltenperger, Votre produit est excellent en suivant vos directives j'ai réduit mes pertes et augmentez mon profit. Je continue a le tester sur plusieurs graphiques. Bien cordialement

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